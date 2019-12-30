Left Menu
Maharashtra cabinet reviewing law made for women safety in Andhra: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that the state government is planning to bring a law similar to the one passed in Andhra Pradesh for women safety.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 23:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 23:04 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that the state government is planning to bring a law similar to the one passed in Andhra Pradesh for women safety. "We, in Maharashtra are reviewing the law made in Andhra Pradesh for women safety and are also planning to bring a similar law in Maharashtra too," Thackeray said at a press conference here.

Thackeray was addressing a presser after the state cabinet expansion which took place earlier today, in which a total of 36 leaders from Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress, including Ajit Pawar and Aaditya Thackeray took oath as ministers in the Maharashtra government. Earlier this month, the Andhra Pradesh cabinet under Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had approved the enactment of the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Law (Amendment) Act also known as the Disha Act that provides for harsher punishments, including the death sentence, to those guilty of heinous crimes against women.

As announced earlier in the assembly by Chief Minister, in the presence of adequate conclusive evidence in cases of crime against women such as rape, acid attacks among others the judgment must be pronounced within 21 days and trial must be completed in 14 days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

