Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIADMK seeks CBI probe into CM Narayanasamy's visit to Singapore

AIADMK MLA Vaiyapuri Manikandan on Monday wrote a letter to Puducherry Governor Kiran Bedi, seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the recent visit of Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, Revenue Minister MOHF Shahjahan and two MLAs, R Siva and A Johnkumar, to Singapore.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Puducherry
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 10:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 10:33 IST
AIADMK seeks CBI probe into CM Narayanasamy's visit to Singapore
AIADMK MLA Vaiyapuri Manikandan meeting Puducherry Governor Kiran Bedi on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

AIADMK MLA Vaiyapuri Manikandan on Monday wrote a letter to Puducherry Governor Kiran Bedi, seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the recent visit of Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, Revenue Minister MOHF Shahjahan and two MLAs, R Siva and A Johnkumar, to Singapore. In a letter to Bedi, Manikandan accused casino giants in Singapore of influencing the delegation led by the Chief Minister to open casinos in the Union Territory.

"People believe that they have received huge amounts of money as bribe from casino owners in Singapore," he alleged. Stating that he has been opposing these immoral activities of the government, AIADMK leader said: "I have applied for getting information regarding the recent visit of Chief Minister Narayanasamy, Minister Thiru MOHF Shahjahan and two MLAs Thiru R Siva and Thiru A Johnkumar to Singapore to know whether their visit was official. If not why did they met investors to bring casinos and lottery to Puducherry."

Citing an RTI application filed by him in this regard, the legislator said, "Puducherry Chief Secretariat is not aware of any information regarding the trip of the above members." "In the wake of suppressing of information by the government, I seek your intervention and issue orders to probe the case by CBI to reveal the conspiracy involved in the tour undertaken by the above members," he said.

He alleged that the Chief Minister is more interested in making money rather than promoting tourism in the state. "The Chief Minister and his colleagues have been trying to fill their pockets by allowing casinos, lottery and so on which cause deterioration of civilisation, culture and even day-to-day law and order. It seems that they don't have the ambition of tourism promotion in the state but are only thinking about making money," he said.

Manikandan suggested that the government should focus on bringing in more 'entertainment shows' to Puducherry to engage tourists for a longer stay. "The demand gap supply in hotel rooms is now reduced and what Puducherry is really missing is 'entertainment shows' like interactive museum, water thrill rides, musical fountain, 5d and 7d animation theatres, dinosaur and science park, toy museum, snow park, interactive game zone, kids zone, aqua resort and restaurant, underwater world, artificial waterfall, adventure park and sculpture park. Only these would engage visiting tourists for a weeklong stay," he said in the letter.

AIADMK leader alleged that the Tourism Department has "not taking any effort" to create world-class infrastructure facilities and tap potential tourism activities. "Instead they (tourism department) have been constructing substandard buildings and unworthy infrastructure that have become a burden to the exchequer for maintenance and operation. The only thing behind it is to encourage locals to make money," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-U.S. prosecutors charge suspect in Hanukkah stabbing rampage with hate crime

Federal prosecutors filed hate-crime charges on Monday against the man accused of a stabbing rampage at the New York-area home of a Hasidic rabbi during a Hanukkah celebration, saying he kept journals with references to Adolf Hitler and Naz...

NTPC's 800 mw unit of Darlipali Super Thermal Power Project in Odisha gets operational

State-owned NTPC on Tuesday said 800 mw unit of its Darlipali Super Thermal Power Project in Odisha has become operational. With this, the total installed capacity of NTPC and NTPC group has become 49,695 MW and 58,156 MW respectively, the ...

WADA better positioned to wipe out drug cheats, chief says

Outgoing WADA President Craig Reedie says the Russian doping scandal shows that clean sport is under attack, but the anti-doping organization now has the tools to better weed out drug cheats. Taking stock of his six years at the helm of the...

Govt has started on wrong foot on CDS appointment: Cong

The Congress on Tuesday raised several questions over the appointment of Gen Bipin Rawat as the Chief of Defence Staff CDS, saying the government has started on a wrong foot on the issue. The party also asked whether the country was headed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019