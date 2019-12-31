Left Menu
Maharashtra Congress ministers meet Sonia, Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

A day after taking the oath, Maharashtra Congress ministers met senior Congress leaders including party chief Sonia Gandhi "to thank them and take their guidance".

Maharashtra ministers from Congress quota met senior party leaders in New Delhi on Tuesday. . Image Credit: ANI

A day after taking the oath, Maharashtra Congress ministers met senior Congress leaders including party chief Sonia Gandhi "to thank them and take their guidance". The minister, 12 in number met Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary KC Venugopal, Maharashtra in-charge Mallikarjun Khadge and other senior leaders in the national capital.

The ministers were told to firmly implement the common minimum programme, reached by the Maha Vikas Aghadi, and push Congress' agenda in the government. "We met with Rahul and Sonia Ji and took their guidance on the implementation of the common minimum programme and how to promote Congress ideology," Maharashtra Congress chief and minister Balasaheb Thorat told ANI.

Amit Deshmukh, who was sworn-in on Monday, said, "We thanked Sonia and Rahul Ji and took instructions from them. They have asked us to work for the people." Nitin Raut, another minister, said that the meeting was a courtesy call by the ministers.

On Monday, a total of 36 leaders from Shiv Sena, including 10 from the Congress, took oath as ministers in the Maharashtra government. According to sources, the portfolios between the ministers will be divided by this evening.

On November 28, Uddhav Thackeray took oath as Chief Minister bringing an end to weeks of political instability in the state's politics after Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress stitched a post-poll coalition as Maha Vikas Aghadi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

