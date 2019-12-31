Left Menu
Congress workers illegally detained by state police, says TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday said thousands of Congress workers were illegally detained by the Telangana police during the party's foundation day celebrations on December 28.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Uttam Kumar Reddy. File photo/ANI.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday said thousands of Congress workers were illegally detained by the Telangana police during the party's foundation day celebrations on December 28. To mark its 134th foundation day, Congress on December 28 had announced protest rallies against CAA across the country.

Speaking to ANI, Reddy said, "An all India programme was announced wherein flag hoisting was to be held across the country. The police arrested Congress leaders and workers coming to the party office to participate in the celebrations." "We have brought to the notice of the Governor that Telangana and Hyderabad Police have been acting in an arbitrary manner and using illegal methods against the public in general and Congress party cadres in particular," he added.

The leader alleged that the police did not grant them permission to hold rallies in the state. "The police informed that we have not been given permission to hold a rally in the state. So we announced a peaceful Satyagraha inside Gandhi Bhavan (Congress party state head office) to protest against CAA and against police injustices," Reddy said.

He further raised allegations of corruption and misconduct against Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar who he said does not belong to the state cadre and that only a public inquiry could bring out the truth. (ANI)

