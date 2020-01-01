Trump spoke with Iraqi PM on need to protect Americans -White House

President Donald Trump spoke on Tuesday with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abd al-Mahdi and emphasized the need to protect U.S. personnel and facilities, the White House said in a statement, after an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

"The two leaders discussed regional security issues and President Trump emphasized the need to protect United States personnel and facilities in Iraq," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.