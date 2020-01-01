Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taiwan's Tsai defends Anti-Infiltration Law aimed at China

  • PTI
  • |
  • Taipei
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 11:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 11:18 IST
Taiwan's Tsai defends Anti-Infiltration Law aimed at China
Image Credit: Wikipedia

China has been relentless in its attempts to influence and infiltrate Taiwan's politics and society but the island's new ban on political interference should have no effect on normal exchanges between the sides, Taiwan's president said in her New Year's address. The Anti-Subversion Law that obtained a third and final approval in Taiwan's legislature Wednesday aims to prevent illegal campaign contributions, staging of political events, the spread of misinformation and other acts by foreigners that could affect Taiwan's elections or the work of government.

It was denounced by the opposition and by China's Cabinet as overly broad and an attack of exchanges between the sides, but President Tsai Ing-wen defended it as having no effect on normal interactions. The law's passage "won't have any effect on freedom or violate human rights and won't influence normal commercial exchanges. It will simply provide greater guarantees from Taiwan's freedom and democracy," Tsai said.

Given China's similar actions in other countries, Taiwan's failure to prevent interference could give the impression it is untroubled by Beijing's actions, Tsai said. "Under Chinese pressure and with the constant Chinese infiltration and interference, we really needed this law to make Taiwan a safer place and to prevent social divisions arising from infiltration and interference," she said.

Tsai cited the continuing protests in Hong Kong as proof its governing framework, which Beijing proposes for Taiwan, is untenable. "China's goal is very clear and that is to compel Taiwan to make concessions on the question of sovereignty under duress," Tsai said. "Yet in Hong Kong, where 'one country, two systems' is in effect, the situation has just gotten worse and worse. Democracy and authoritarianism ... cannot co-exist in the same country." Tsai said Taiwan would emphasize in the coming year that China's policies cause instability in the Taiwan Strait, and that Taiwan would not exchange sovereignty for short-term economic gains. China has repeatedly offered benefits to Taiwanese who choose to work and study on the mainland and hundreds of thousands are believed to have taken advantage of the lower costs and greater opportunities in the Chinese market.

That poses the prospect of a "brain drain" of talented Taiwanese to the advantage of China's economy while furthering Beijing's goal of breaking down resistance to the possibility of future political unification between the sides. Recent surveys show around 80 percent of Taiwanese reject the idea of political union with China, with most backing the island's current status of de facto independence. Tsai is favored to win a second term during elections for president and the legislature on Jan. 11.

China cut contacts with Tsai's government shortly after her 2016 election and her potential reelection raises the possibility Beijing will intensify its campaign of economic, military and diplomatic pressure over her refusal to agree to Beijing's claim that Taiwan is a piece of Chinese territory that must be reclaimed. China threatens to use force to annex the island if peaceful means fail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Man who fled after throwing crude bomb at cops arrested

A 37-year-old man, who fled after throwing a crude bomb at policemen when they tried to nab him last month in an assault case, has been arrested from Palghar district in Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday. The accused, Santosh Shend...

Spurs squeak past Warriors in overtime

DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points, and Dejounte Murray contributed seven of his 15 points in overtime as the host San Antonio Spurs posted a 117-113 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Patty Mills highlighted his 18-point perfor...

ATF cost up 2.6%; non-subsidised LPG price hiked by Rs 19

Jet fuel or ATF price was on Wednesday hiked by 2.6 per cent and that of non-subsidised cooking gas LPG by Rs 19 per cylinder on the back of a rise in international rates. Price of Aviation Turbine Fuel ATF, used to power aeroplanes, was ra...

Rs 700-cr investment on hold by a year; FAME II failed to deliver: Hero Electric

Leading electric two-wheeler maker Hero Electric has put on hold investment of up to Rs 700 crore by a year with the sector taking a nosedive as FAME II, scheme aimed to promote electric vehicles, has failed to deliver, according to a top c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020