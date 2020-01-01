Former Guinea Bissau PM Embalo wins presidential election - electoral commission

Former Guinea-Bissau Prime Minister Umaro Cissoko Embalo won Sunday's presidential election with 54% of the vote, the electoral commission said on Wednesday.

Embalo, 47, who beat opponent Domingos Simoes Pereira in a run-off vote, will succeed incumbent President Jose Mario Vaz, whose tenure was marred by political infighting, an ill-functioning parliament and corruption.

