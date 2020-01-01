J-K Cong to mobilise cadres to fight 'oppressive' policies of UT admin

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress on Wednesday accused the BJP of using "strong-arm methods" against the opposition and said it would mobilise its cadre to fight the alleged "oppressive and discriminatory" policies of the Union Territory administration. It asked the administration to stop "politics of vendetta" and remove "unjustified curbs" on the genuine political activities and release the detained leaders and activists.

"The J-K Congress leaders pledged to mobilize cadres in every nook and corner to fight against the oppressive and discriminatory policies of the administration at the behest of BJP," the party said in a release after a meeting chaired by former MP Madan Lal Sharma here. Condemning the house arrest of J-K Congress chief G A Mir, former deputy chief minister Tara Chand and former minister Raman Bhalla ahead of their visit to different parts of the Union Territory, the party alleged that the BJP was resorting to "strong-arm methods" against the Congress leadership and had placed unnecessary curbs on the genuine political activities of the party.

In the meeting, Congress leaders expressed strong resentment over the "unjustified and illegal detention of Mir and other senior party leaders, and asked the administration to stop politics of vendetta and remove unjustified curbs on the genuine political activities of the Congress". It claimed that every effort is being made to put curbs on the activities of Congress, while the BJP and its leaders are facilitated by extending all sorts of facilities and adequate security, which is contrary to democratic norms.

"This kind of situation and hostile treatment to the political opponents is not acceptable any longer," the Congress said in the release, warning of a "mass movement" to expose the BJP for its "dictatorial and undemocratic" methods and its alleged failures on various fronts. "The people are fed up from the failure of the BJP to fulfil its commitments and large scale unemployment, unprecedented hike and farmers distress," the party said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

