Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K Cong to mobilise cadres to fight 'oppressive' policies of UT admin

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 17:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 17:17 IST
J-K Cong to mobilise cadres to fight 'oppressive' policies of UT admin

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress on Wednesday accused the BJP of using "strong-arm methods" against the opposition and said it would mobilise its cadre to fight the alleged "oppressive and discriminatory" policies of the Union Territory administration. It asked the administration to stop "politics of vendetta" and remove "unjustified curbs" on the genuine political activities and release the detained leaders and activists.

"The J-K Congress leaders pledged to mobilize cadres in every nook and corner to fight against the oppressive and discriminatory policies of the administration at the behest of BJP," the party said in a release after a meeting chaired by former MP Madan Lal Sharma here. Condemning the house arrest of J-K Congress chief G A Mir, former deputy chief minister Tara Chand and former minister Raman Bhalla ahead of their visit to different parts of the Union Territory, the party alleged that the BJP was resorting to "strong-arm methods" against the Congress leadership and had placed unnecessary curbs on the genuine political activities of the party.

In the meeting, Congress leaders expressed strong resentment over the "unjustified and illegal detention of Mir and other senior party leaders, and asked the administration to stop politics of vendetta and remove unjustified curbs on the genuine political activities of the Congress". It claimed that every effort is being made to put curbs on the activities of Congress, while the BJP and its leaders are facilitated by extending all sorts of facilities and adequate security, which is contrary to democratic norms.

"This kind of situation and hostile treatment to the political opponents is not acceptable any longer," the Congress said in the release, warning of a "mass movement" to expose the BJP for its "dictatorial and undemocratic" methods and its alleged failures on various fronts. "The people are fed up from the failure of the BJP to fulfil its commitments and large scale unemployment, unprecedented hike and farmers distress," the party said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

All-rounder Hardik Pandya is now officially "engaged"

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya rung in the New Year by announcing his engagement with actress-girlfriend Natasha Stankovic on social media. Pandya, who is on an injury break due to a back surgery, is expected to be back to competitive cric...

Mathews returns to Sri Lanka T20 squad for tour of India

Former skipper Angelo Mathews on Wednesday returned to the Sri Lanka squad for the three-match T20 International series against India starting in Guwahati on January 5. The 32-year-old all-rounder made a comeback to the team after a 16-mont...

Rajasthan: Infant dies after getting burn injuries in Alwar hospital

A newborn girl who sustained critical burn injuries when a fire broke out at a hospital in Rajasthans Alwar, has succumbed to injuries, a district official said on Wednesday. The girl was shifted to JK Lon Hospital on Tuesday after she rece...

Thousands of Muslims take out rally against CAA in Kochi

Holding national flags and placards which read Born in India, Lived in India, will die in India, thousands of Muslims hit the streets in this port city on the New Year day, demanding that the Modi government withdraw the controversial Citiz...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020