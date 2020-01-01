Many MLAs want to join Cabinet but we have less ministerial berths: Thorat

Maharashtra Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Wednesday said there are less ministerial berths in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and asserted that all issues will be sorted out. "There are less ministerial berths and there are many MLAs who want to be included in the Cabinet. We will solve the issue," Thorat told reporters here.

Earlier, supporters of Maharashtra Congress legislator Sangram Thopat allegedly vandalised the party office after he was not accorded a ministerial berth. The party office was destroyed days after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expanded his ministry by inducting 36 ministers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.