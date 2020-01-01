Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong is our main rival in Telangana, not BJP: Rama Rao

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 18:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 18:34 IST
Cong is our main rival in Telangana, not BJP: Rama Rao

Cong is our main rival in Telangana, not BJP: Rama Rao Hyderabad, Jan 1 (PTI): It is the Congress, a party with a over 100 year history and one to have seen many ups and downs, and not the BJP, which is the main rival of the TRS in Telangana, party working president K T Rama Rao said here on Wednesday. "With two or three wins (in elections), success should not go to our head.

Congress as a party has 100 years plus history. It has witnessed many ups and downs and the party should not be taken lightly. Congress is a party which cannot be ignored. I am saying this with all humility, Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said. He stated this when his attention was drawn to TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddys reported comments that he would step down as PCC chief after the urban bodies polls and focus more on his constituency.

He said that irrespective of wheter it was under Uttam Kumar Reddy's leadership or somebody else, the Congress is the main opposition party in telangana for the TRS. The BJP's position was still as it used to be during his childhood, he said.

"Sometimes they (BJP) hit (wining four Lok Sabha seats ) with luck, Rama Rao further said in an informal chat with mediapersons. The Congress, despite its poor performance in the Assembly polls in 2018, bagged three seats, while BJP wrested four seats during the parliament elections in April 2019.

The ruling TRS, which won 88 seats in the 119-seat Assembly poll, won only nine in the Lok Sabha polls out of 17. Telangana BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao said Rama Rao has exhibited his'inner fear' on BJP's rise in the state by referring to Congress as the only opposition for TRS.

He said BJP believed that the last two wins by TRS in the Assembly elections werea fluke, as the party factually lacked any organizational structure to fight and win any elections. TRS has to indulge in emotional divisive regional politics and minority appeasement to win elections, he said.

"If any election is fought on TRS government's performance in the last two terms, TRS will not even win a single seat in Telangana. BJP considers itself the only alternative to TRS in Telangana, as voters have written off Congress long backand will reject TRS "misgovernance" in the next assembly elections, the BJP leader told PTI.

To a query on the coming urban local bodies poll, Rama Rao said his party would emerge victorious with the lion's share of seats. The state will go for polls to 120municipalitiesand 10 municipal corporations on January 22.

He hoped the 2020-30 decade belongs to Telangana and the state leads in several initiatives under lTRS leadershp. On implementation of National Population Register in the state, KTR said the Government would take an appropriate decision on that.

Rama Rao, also minister for IT and Industries said the proposed Pharma City would be launched this year. About 10,000 acres of land has been acquired and another 2,000 would be bought.

"Environmental Clearance (EC) was also granted. No hurdles for the project... NIMZ (National Investment and Manufacturing Zone) status was also accorded (by the centre), he said. The Minister said the state has received a report from E&Y on setting up dry ports and the Government was working out a strategy..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Britain's Lloyds Banking Group suffers hours-long online outage

Britains Lloyds Banking Group suffered an outage on Wednesday that left customers of its Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland operations unable to access accounts online for several hours.Disruption to online services is a periodic problem ...

2 terrorists arrested for killing 2 Pakistani policemen gunned down by assailants

Two terrorists arrested for their involvement in the killing of two policemen on polio duty last month were gunned down by unknown gunmen in police custody on Wednesday while they were being taken for identification parade in Pakistans Khyb...

All-rounder Hardik Pandya is now officially "engaged"

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya rung in the New Year by announcing his engagement with actress-girlfriend Natasha Stankovic on social media. Pandya, who is on an injury break due to a back surgery, is expected to be back to competitive cric...

Mathews returns to Sri Lanka T20 squad for tour of India

Former skipper Angelo Mathews on Wednesday returned to the Sri Lanka squad for the three-match T20 International series against India starting in Guwahati on January 5. The 32-year-old all-rounder made a comeback to the team after a 16-mont...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020