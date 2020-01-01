Loser in Guinea Bissau election cries foul, will contest result in court

The loser in Guinea Bissau's presidential election, Domingos Simoes Pereira, will contest the result with the Supreme Court, he told supporters on Wednesday.

Former Prime Minister Umaro Cissoko Embalo was declared the winner of the run-off vote by the electoral commission on Wednesday.

