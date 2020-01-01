Left Menu
Javadekar blames AAP, Congress for violent protests against CAA in Delhi; both parties hit back

  PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 01-01-2020 19:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 19:20 IST
The ongoing blame game between rivals in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls over a host of issues intensified on Wednesday with BJP leader Prakash Javadekar holding the AAP and Congress "responsible" for violent protests in the city against the amended citizenship law. The AAP and Congress leaders "misled" people and "incited" them for violence during protests against CAA in the city, alleged Javadekar who is incharge of Delhi BJP for the Assembly polls.

He said both parties should apologise to the people of the city. The AAP and Congress rubbished Javadekar's charges and hit back at the BJP.

"Aam Aadmi Party and Congress are responsible for the violence during Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in Delhi. Both the parties did not condemn violence in the country and their people incited it," Javadekar said at a press conference. He named leaders of AAP and Congress in connection with violence at Jamia, Daryaganj and Seelampur areas during violent protests over the amended citizenship law in the city last month.

"In Jamia violence, Congress leader Asif Khan and AAP MLA Amantullah have been accused of inciting people. Congress's Chaudhary Mateen Ahamad and AAP MLA Ishraq Khan and councilor Abdul Rahman in Seelamnagar, and Congress leader Mahmood Pracha in connection with Daryaganj violence, are either accused or facing investigation," said the Union minister. Senior AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said BJP was trying to divert people's attention from real issues by making such allegations.

"AAP completely opposes riots (violence) and we all know which party indulges in it. The masters of riots are accusing others and trying to distract attention of people from real issues," he said. Javadekar also blamed AAP's Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan of giving a speech and misleading people over the citizenship law by claiming that the rights of Muslims will be curtailed.

"Amanatullah Khan gave a riot inciting speech, claiming CAA will lead to ban on burqa, loudspeakers at mosques, cap and beard...but where is the relation. It(CAA) is a law to provide citizenship to religiously persecuted minorities in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan," he claimed. Sisodia said Javadekar was playing an old tune in view of Delhi Assembly polls due this year.

"It is an old tape that BJP has played earlier also and it is playing the same old tape again through a new tape recorder. Javadekar should understand that Delhi elections would not be fought on the old tapes but on real issues like education," Sisodia said. Delhi Congress chief spokesperson Mukesh Sharma termed Javadekar's charges as "baseless" and a "drama" in the wake of elections.

"Congress believes CAA has terrified a large section of Delhi people over citizenship issues. We will not be deflected by such baseless allegations and continue to peacefully protest against the amended citizenship law," Sharma said. Javadekar claimed that there is peace in the country now after violent protests because people have realised the truth behind rumours related to CAA.

