TMC observes foundation day as 'Citizens' Day', vows to

The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday observed its 22nd Foundation Day as 'Citizens' Day' as a mark of protest against the amended Citizenship Act and pledged not to stop until the "draconian law" is withdrawn. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, also the TMC supremo, congratulated party workers on the occasion and said TMC is observing the day as 'Nagorik Dibas' (Citizens' Day) at the booth-level.

"We are observing the foundation day of @AITCofficial as 'Nagorik Dibas' (Citizens' Day) in every booth of #Bangla. We all are citizens and Trinamool will continue to fight for the rights of the people. Jai Hind. Jai Bangla.

"#Trinamool22 Today @AITCofficial turns 22. The journey which began on January 1, 1998 has been full of struggles, but we have been steadfast in our resolve to fight for the people. We thank Maa-Mati-Manush for their constant support. Our workers are our biggest assets," she tweeted. TMC general secretary Subrata Bakshi said laws are passed to help the people and not to divide the country.

"The amended Citizenship Act is anti-people. It wants to divide the country on religious lines. So, if the people don't accept it, this law has to be withdrawn," he said. Claiming that the people of West Bengal have started rejecting the BJP, Bakshi hinted that the party would use the CAA and the proposed country-wide NRC as its main issues in the upcoming municipal elections in the state.

Elections to around 107 municipalities of the state including the Kolkata Municipal Corporation are due in April- May this year. The civic polls, in which about 60 per cent voters of the state would be eligible to take part, are being tipped as the 'mini assembly election' ahead of the crucial 2021 state polls. Parties believe that the results of the civic polls will indicate the possible outcome of the assembly elections.

Banerjee had last week instructed party workers to conduct various programmes to observe the TMC's foundation day. The district TMC leaders have organised flag-hoisting programmes and street corner meetings to discuss and highlight the achievements of the state government and speak against the amended Citizenship Act, party sources said.

Banerjee, who has been at the forefront in opposing the CAA and nation-wide NRC, has been crisscrossing the state, holding protest marches and rallies against the new citizenship law. On the party's foundation day, TMC activists also organised blood donation camps in several parts of the state.

The TMC was founded by Mamata Banerjee on January 1, 1998 with an aim to oust the then Left Front regime from power. The party achieved its goal in May 2011 after forging an alliance with the Congress..

