Left Menu
Development News Edition

TMC observes foundation day as 'Citizens' Day', vows to

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 19:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 19:31 IST
TMC observes foundation day as 'Citizens' Day', vows to

The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday observed its 22nd Foundation Day as 'Citizens' Day' as a mark of protest against the amended Citizenship Act and pledged not to stop until the "draconian law" is withdrawn. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, also the TMC supremo, congratulated party workers on the occasion and said TMC is observing the day as 'Nagorik Dibas' (Citizens' Day) at the booth-level.

"We are observing the foundation day of @AITCofficial as 'Nagorik Dibas' (Citizens' Day) in every booth of #Bangla. We all are citizens and Trinamool will continue to fight for the rights of the people. Jai Hind. Jai Bangla.

"#Trinamool22 Today @AITCofficial turns 22. The journey which began on January 1, 1998 has been full of struggles, but we have been steadfast in our resolve to fight for the people. We thank Maa-Mati-Manush for their constant support. Our workers are our biggest assets," she tweeted. TMC general secretary Subrata Bakshi said laws are passed to help the people and not to divide the country.

"The amended Citizenship Act is anti-people. It wants to divide the country on religious lines. So, if the people don't accept it, this law has to be withdrawn," he said. Claiming that the people of West Bengal have started rejecting the BJP, Bakshi hinted that the party would use the CAA and the proposed country-wide NRC as its main issues in the upcoming municipal elections in the state.

Elections to around 107 municipalities of the state including the Kolkata Municipal Corporation are due in April- May this year. The civic polls, in which about 60 per cent voters of the state would be eligible to take part, are being tipped as the 'mini assembly election' ahead of the crucial 2021 state polls. Parties believe that the results of the civic polls will indicate the possible outcome of the assembly elections.

Banerjee had last week instructed party workers to conduct various programmes to observe the TMC's foundation day. The district TMC leaders have organised flag-hoisting programmes and street corner meetings to discuss and highlight the achievements of the state government and speak against the amended Citizenship Act, party sources said.

Banerjee, who has been at the forefront in opposing the CAA and nation-wide NRC, has been crisscrossing the state, holding protest marches and rallies against the new citizenship law. On the party's foundation day, TMC activists also organised blood donation camps in several parts of the state.

The TMC was founded by Mamata Banerjee on January 1, 1998 with an aim to oust the then Left Front regime from power. The party achieved its goal in May 2011 after forging an alliance with the Congress..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Newborn girl dies in Alwar hospital fire, two doctors, four staffers suspended

A newborn girl died here on Wednesday after suffering severe burns at a hospital in Alwar, prompting the Rajasthan government to suspend two doctors and four other staff members of the hospital. A newborn girl was critically injured on Tues...

SPORTS SCHEDULE 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 9 a.m. ET2 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning or o...

Criticism doesn't affect me, working on technique to win medal at Olympics: Sindhu

Neither criticism nor the burden of expectations bother world champion shuttler P V Sindhu, who says she is completely focussed on improving her craft in pursuit of a second Olympic medal at this years Tokyo Games. Sindhu claimed Indias fir...

Will ensure steps to safeguard interests of J-K people: BJP

Amid growing demand for domicile certificates and job protection, the Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Wednesday said the Union government would take every necessary step to safeguard the interests of local residents. It also slammed the Congress f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020