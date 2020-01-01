Left Menu
Development News Edition

Some people intended to spark riots in Koregaon Bhima event:

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 20:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 20:41 IST
Some people intended to spark riots in Koregaon Bhima event:

Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar on Wednesday claimed that some people had intended to trigger riots on the occasion of the 202nd anniversary of the battle of Koregaon Bhima to derive a political mileage, but the new government has foiled their plans. Throughout Wednesday, lakhs of people paid their tributes at the 'Jaystambh' (victory pillar) in Perne village in Pune district of Maharashtra to mark the anniversary of the historic battle amidst tight security.

Dalits view the memorial as a symbol of their pride. "During the time of the 'namantar andolan' (renaming movement) of the Marathwada University in 1977, political situation in the state changed and there were riots.

"....Today is January 1. The government has changed in Maharashtra and some people, who wanted to politicise the issue (202nd anniversary of the Koregaon Bhima battle) had the intention to plan riots, but this time, we along with the state government foiled their plans," the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief told reporters after visiting the 'Jaystambh'. Refusing to elaborate, Ambedkar said he would speak on the topic later.

Violent clashes had broken out in the area around Koregaon Bhima on the 200th anniversary of the 1818 battle on January 1, 2018, in which one person was killed and several others were injured. Meanwhile, Ambedkar also expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements in place around Koregaon Bhima.

When asked about the 2017 Elgaar Parishad case and NCP chief Sharad Pawar's recent demand to withdraw cases against activists in connection with the 2018 Koregaon Bhima incident, Ambedkar said the stand of all the three ruling constituents- Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress- in the state government is of cooperation, which is welcoming. The police had attributed the 2018 violence to the Elgaar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, where provocative speeches were allegedly made by some speakers.

Police are also probing the alleged "Maoist link" of some activists who had attended the conclave..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Pak provincial govt seeks report over reservations on lands for funeral for Christians, Hindus

A provincial government in Pakistan on Wednesday sought a report from one of its district authorities over the possible objections raised by locals for the establishment of a crematorium and a graveyard for the Hindus and the Christians res...

Vikings designate C Jones to return from IR

The Minnesota Vikings designated center Brett Jones to return from injured reserve Wednesday. Jones hurt his knee torn MCL in practice in mid-November and has played in only two games in the regular season.He will be able to practice this w...

Venezuela baseball says pros to return for playoffs, exempt from U.S. sanctions

Players affiliated with Major League Baseball MLB will participate in Venezuelas upcoming playoffs, the countrys baseball league said, after receiving an exemption from U.S. sanctions meant to force out socialist President Nicolas Maduro.In...

All protesters withdraw from U.S. embassy perimeter -Iraqi military

All members of paramilitary groups and their supporters who have been protesting against U.S. airstrikes in Iraq have withdrawn from the perimeter of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Wednesday, the Iraqi military said.All protesters have with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020