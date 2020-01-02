M Venkaiah Naidu complements RSTV for crossing 40 lakh subscriber mark on YouTube

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday complemented the staff of Rajya Sabha TV after the television channel crossed 40 lakh subscriber mark on YouTube. In a series of tweets, the Upper House chairman said he is "delighted to note that RSTV today crossed 4 million mark on YouTube."

Naidu said from a Youtube subscriber base of 4.5 lakh in August 2017, RSTV increased its footprints by a remarkable 888 percent in the last 29 months. "It speaks for the channel's fast growing appeal as an informative and educative platform. It also indicates viewers' hunger for right content and sombre presentation. I compliment all concerned for this achievement," he said.

RSTV is owned and operated by Rajya Sabha and was launched in 2011. The cable television network channel covers the proceedings of Rajya Sabha. Apart from telecasting live coverage of Rajya Sabha proceedings, RSTV also brings incisive analysis of parliamentary affairs and current affairs.

Meanwhile, Naidu has also constituted a six-member committee for the merger of Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV with a view to cut costs and reduce extra spending on coverage of parliamentary proceedings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.