Ghaffar Quadri appointed working president of AIMIM's Maharashtra unit

Dr Ghaffar Quadri has been appointed the working president of AIMIM's Maharashtra unit, party president Asaduddin Owaisi said in a tweet on Thursday.

  Updated: 02-01-2020 21:49 IST
  • Created: 02-01-2020 21:49 IST
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Owaisi expressed hope that the AIMIM will 'only grow in Maharashtra under his leadership.'

"Dr Ghaffar Quadri has been appointed as the Working President of @aimim_national Maharashtra unit I am sure that AIMIM will only grow in Maharashtra under his leadership @warispathan will also be taking over as National Spokesperson for AIMIM. I wish him all the best as well," said Owaisi in another tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

