Cong should target Pakistan for committing atrocities against minorities, not CAA: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a strong attack the Congress party and its allies over their opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act, saying that they do not speak against Pakistan which has committed atrocities against minorities but "take out rallies against the refugees" who were forced to come to India due to religious persecution. "Pakistan was formed on the basis of religion. Religious minorities were being persecuted there. The persecuted were forced to come to India as refugees. But the Congress party and its allies don't speak against Pakistan. Instead, they are taking out rallies against these refugees," the Prime Minister said in his speech at Sree Siddaganga Mutt here.

He accused the Congress party and its allies of agitating against Parliament which had passed the CAA and said the need was to unmask the atrocities faced by minorities in Pakistan. The Prime Minister said unprecedented efforts have been made since 2014 to bring a positive change in the lives of people and said such efforts reached a pinnacle last year with measures to tackle terrorism and abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Prime Minister said the path has also been paved for the construction of a grand temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram at Ayodhya with peace and cooperation. Hitting out at the Congress, he said: "You will remember what kind of atmosphere was there in the country when the last decade started. But this third decade has started with a strong foundation of expectations and aspirations."

Modi said that some weeks back, Parliament made history by passing the Citizenship Amendment Act. "But the Congress and their allies and the ecosystem made by them stood against Parliament. The kind of hatred they indulge in with us, the same tone is visible against the parliament. They have started an agitation against the parliament of the country. They are agitating against Dalits, suppressed and exploited people who have come from Pakistan," he said.

"Pakistan was born on the basis of religion. The country got divided on the basis of religion and since then atrocities against other religions started in Pakistan. With time, the atrocities on the basis of religion against Hindus, Sikh, Christians, Jains have increased. Thousands of such people had to come to India as refugees leaving their homes. Pakistan committed atrocities against Hindus, against Sikhs, Jains, Christians but Congress and its people do not speak against Pakistan," he said. "Today there is a question in mind of every countryman that people who came from Pakistan to save their lives and of their daughters, agitations are being carried against them but Pakistan which committed atrocities on them, on it they are quiet," he said.

The Prime Minister said it was the duty of the country to refugees who have come from Pakistan and "show that we are standing by them". "It is our duty that we do not leave the Hindus, Dalits and exploited people who have come from Pakistan to their fate and help them. It is our duty not to leave the Jains and Christians who have come from Pakistan to their fate and help them.

"People who are agitating against the parliament, I want to tell them that the need today is to unmask this act of Pakistan at international level. If you have to agitate, do it against the deeds of Pakistan in the last 70 years. If you have to raise slogans, then raise them about the atrocities against minorities in Pakistan, if you have to take out a march, do it in favour of Dalits and exploited who have come from Pakistan. If you have to stage a sit-in, do it against Pakistan," he said. The Prime Minister said that unprecedented efforts have been made since 2014 to bring a positive change in the lives of people.

"The last year took our steps taken as a country, as a society to a pinnacle. The pledge to make the country free of defection is being realised. The pledge to make the poor free of smoke is getting realised. Direct help to every farmer family, social security to labourers, small traders are being fulfilled," he said. Modi said that India has "entered the third decade of the 21st century with new energy and renewed vigour."

"The resolve of change in the policy against terrorism is getting realised. The pledge to remove terrorism, uncertainty from lives of people in Jammu and Kashmir by removing Article 370 and starting a new era of development led by people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is being realised. In all this, the path for construction of a grand temple at Ayodhya at the birthplace of Lord Ram has been paved with peace and cooperation," he said. He said the government was working hard to solve challenges that have been pending for decades. "The lives of people get better, this is our priority. Every poor has a permanent roof, gas connection, piped water, health facility, insurance cover, every village has broadband, we are working on several such goals," he said.

Modi said the government was working to see India as a prosperous, capable world power that works for the welfare of people and an India that take its natural place on the world stage. "To fulfil this aspiration, people have given priority to big changes. This has become a mindset that the problems we have got as a legacy, we have to solve them. This message coming from the society inspires our government," he said.

The Prime Minister said he was seeking active cooperation of saints on three pledges - to strengthen our culture of giving importance to duties, protection of the environment and water conservation. Prime Minister Modi said that he was beginning 2020 from this pious land. "I wish this sacred energy of Sree Siddaganga Mutt enriches the lives of the people of our country," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.