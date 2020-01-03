Key Catalan separatist party backs Spain PM for new term
Barcelona, Jan 2 (AFP) A Catalan separatist party said Thursday it would back Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's bid to form a new government, paving the way for the end of months of political deadlock.
The ERC's 13 lawmakers will abstain in a confidence vote next week, top party official Pere Aragones said, which would allow Sanchez to win. (AFP) SCY
SCY
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pedro Sanchez
- Catalan
- Barcelona
- Spanish
- Pere Aragones
ALSO READ
Jailed Catalan leader was lawmaker and entitled to immunity - EU court
Catalan regional leader found guilty of disobedience - court
UPDATE 1-Jailed Catalan leader was entitled to immunity as lawmaker - EU court
Jailed Catalan separatist leader should be released, his party says
UPDATE 1-Catalan regional leader barred from holding public office - court