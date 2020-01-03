Left Menu
U.S. imposes sanctions on Cuban defense minister over support for Venezuela's Maduro

The U.S. State Department on Thursday imposed sanctions on Cuba's defense minister for alleged human rights violations and his support of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, barring him and his children from entering the United States.

In a statement, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington had blacklisted Cuban Defense Minister Leopoldo Cintra Frias and his children, Deborah Cintra Gonzalez and Leopoldo Cintra Gonzalez, in its latest action targeting Havana for its support of Maduro.

