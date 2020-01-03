World News Roundup: Interpol arrest warrant for Carlos Ghosn; U.S. suspects Iran or proxies planning more attacks and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Lebanon receives Interpol arrest warrant for ex-Nissan boss Ghosn

Lebanon received an Interpol arrest warrant on Thursday for former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, while Turkey launched an investigation into his daring escape from Japan via Istanbul. Ghosn has become an international fugitive after he revealed on Tuesday he had fled to Lebanon to escape what he called a "rigged" justice system in Japan, where he faces charges relating to alleged financial crimes.

U.S. sees signs Iran or proxies may be planning more attacks: Pentagon chief

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Thursday there were indications Iran or forces it backs may be planning additional attacks, warning that the "game has changed" and it was possible the United States might have to take preemptive action to protect American lives. "There are some indications out there that they may be planning additional attacks, that is nothing new ... we've seen this for two or three months now," Esper told reporters, without providing evidence or details about the U.S. assessment.

Leader of U.S. border militia group pleads guilty to weapons charge

The leader of a small right-wing militia accused of illegally detaining immigrants as they crossed the U.S. border with Mexico pleaded guilty on Thursday to federal weapons charges, prosecutors and a defense lawyer said. Larry Hopkins, 70, agreed to plead guilty to an indictment charging him with being a felon in possession of a firearm because he "felt like he had made his point" to the U.S. government, his attorney, Kelly O'Connell, told Reuters in an interview.

U.S. expands scope of program to return migrants to Mexico

The United States will expand the scope of a program that returns non-Mexican migrants crossing Mexico's border to that country to await their U.S. court hearings, the Department of Homeland Security said on Thursday. Washington already has sent more than 56,000 migrants to Mexico under the program, known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP). The majority have been Central Americans applying for U.S. asylum.

Trump, Erdogan agree on need for de-escalation in Idlib, Syria -White House

U.S. President Donald Trump and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan agreed on the need to de-escalate tensions in Idlib, Syria, the White House said on Thursday, a day after eight people were killed in a Syrian missile strike in the province. "The leaders agreed on the need for de-escalation in Idlib, Syria, in order to protect civilians," the White House said in a statement.

U.S. defense secretary urges North Korea to negotiate on denuclearization

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Thursday said the United States still sees a political agreement on denuclearization as the best path forward on North Korea, but that American forces remained prepared to fight if necessary. "We would urge restraint by Kim Jong Un," Esper said in an interview on Fox News.

Turkish parliament passes Libya deployment bill, but troops unlikely for now

Turkey's parliament on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a bill that allows troops to be deployed in Libya, in a move that paves the way for further military cooperation between Ankara and Tripoli but is unlikely to put boots on the ground immediately. President Tayyip Erdogan said last week Turkey would deploy troops in Libya to support Fayez al-Serraj's internationally-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA).

Rockets fall on Baghdad International Airport injuring several people: security unit

Three Katyusha rockets fell on Baghdad International Airport, the military-run Security Media Cell said in a statement early on Friday. The rockets landed near the air cargo terminal, burning two vehicles and injuring several people, Security Media Cell said.

U.S. slaps sanctions on Cuba defense minister over support for Venezuela's Maduro

The United States imposed sanctions on Thursday on Cuba's defense minister, accusing him of human rights violations and supporting socialist Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement. Washington blacklisted Leopoldo Cintra Frias, minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Cuba (MINFAR), and his children, Deborah Cintra Gonzalez and Leopoldo Cintra Gonzalez, in its latest action targeting Havana for its support of Maduro.

Wanted: Weirdos and misfits - aide to UK's Johnson is hiring

The senior adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who plotted Brexit and steered his boss to last month's election triumph, is on the lookout for "weirdos and misfits with odd skills" to help bring new ideas to Britain's government. "We want to improve performance and make me much less important — and within a year largely redundant," Dominic Cummings said in a post on his blog https://bit.ly/2rQjaAv on Thursday.

