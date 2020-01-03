Left Menu
Development News Edition

Republicans praise Soleimani strike as Congress says wasn't warned

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 12:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 12:27 IST
Republicans praise Soleimani strike as Congress says wasn't warned
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Republican lawmakers quickly spoke out Thursday in strong support of President Donald Trump's attack that killed Iran Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani, as Congress complained it received no advance notice of the strike. The high praise from the right stood in stark contrast to reaction from Democrats, who severely criticized Trump's latest move in a sign of Washington's polarisation ahead of this year's presidential elections.

"In a display of resolve and strength, we struck the leader of those attacking our sovereign US territories," top House Republican Kevin McCarthy said in a statement. The sentiment was swiftly echoed by his fellow Republicans.

"Wow - the price of killing and injuring Americans has just gone up drastically," Senator Lindsey Graham, a close confidant of Trump, wrote on Twitter. The strike on Soleimani, which occurred at Baghdad's international airport on Friday in Iraq, also killed the deputy chief of Iraq's powerful Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force.

It came after a pro-Iran mob this week laid siege to the US embassy following deadly American airstrikes on a hardline Hashed faction. The US had called the strikes in response to a rocket attack days earlier that killed an American contractor working in Iraq.

The White House traditionally gives warning to senior members of both parties in the Senate and House of Representatives ahead of major military action. But House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel said in a statement that the strike "went forward with no notification or consultation with Congress." Soleimani was "the mastermind of immense violence" who has "the blood of Americans on his hands," the Democratic lawmaker said.

But "to push ahead with an action of this gravity without involving Congress raises serious legal problems and is an affront to Congress's powers as a coequal branch of government," Engel said. The mood from the Democratic camp was decidedly critical, particularly from presidential candidates in the 2020 campaign.

"President Trump just tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox," said former vice president Joe Biden, who leads the pack of Democratic contenders, in a statement. "Iran will surely respond. We could be on the brink of a major conflict across the Middle East," Biden said.

US entrepreneur and Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang wrote on Twitter that "war with Iran is the last thing we need and is not the will of the American people. "We should be acting to deescalate tensions and protect our people in the region." Democratic Vermont senator and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders said: "Trump's dangerous escalation brings us closer to another disastrous war in the Middle East that could cost countless lives and trillions of more dollars." The winner of the Democratic primary will battle Trump for control of the White House in November elections, with the attack sure to feature center-stage during pre-vote debates.

It was already a topic trending in US-based think tank and diplomatic circles late Thursday. "Make no mistake: any war with Iran will not look like the 1990 Gulf war or the 2003 Iraq war," Richard Haass, president of the US-based Council on Foreign Relations, wrote on Twitter.

"The region (and possibly the world) will be the battlefield," he wrote. (AFP) PMS

PMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Stojkovic leaves Guangzhou by mutual consent

Guangzhou RF have announced the departure of Dragan Stojkovic from his role as head coach at the Chinese Super League club by mutual consent on Friday. Stojkovic spent four-and-a-half seasons in Guangzhou after replacing Cosmin Contra midwa...

Four airmen killed in Sri Lanka military plane crash

A Sri Lankan Air Force plane crashed in a mountainous area of Haputhale on Friday, killing four airmen, military officials said. The Chinese-built Air Force fixed-wing Y-12 aircraft was flying to the east coast when it crashed in the mounta...

BJP's Ashish Shelar requests CM Uddhav Thackeray to ban Congress Seva Dal booklet on Savarkar

Requesting Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to ban the Congress Seva Dal booklet on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Friday said it contains shocking lies about the late leader. CM Sir, if freedom fighter Sav...

UPDATE 11-US kills top Iranian commander Soleimani in air strike

The United States killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force and architect of Irans spreading military influence in the Middle East, in an airstrike on Friday at Baghdad airport, the Pentagon and Iran said.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020