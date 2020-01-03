Left Menu
Development News Edition

Akhilesh claims 1000 children died in Gorakhpur in last 12 months

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 14:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 14:39 IST
Akhilesh claims 1000 children died in Gorakhpur in last 12 months

Amid a political storm over infant deaths in Kota, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday alleged that over a thousand children have died in the last 12 months in Gorakhpur and asked the UP government as to who was responsible for it. Training his guns on the UP Chief Minister, Yadav said "Yogi Adityanath is worried about Kota deaths. When will he be worried about the Gorakhpur deaths".

Yadav told a press conference here that the ailing children in Gorakhpur were suffering from encephalitis but

were administered different medicines so that the truth did not come out that they were dying of encephalitis. "I will soon release a list of the dead children," he said.

"Why wrong medicines were administered? Who is answerable?" he asked. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had on Thursday targeted the Congress over infant deaths in Rajasthan, saying party leader Priyanka Gandhi should have gone there to console the children's mothers instead of "playing politics" in UP.

At least 100 infants have died at a government-run hospital in Kota in the past month. On Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh's

remark that the SP chief should stay in Pakistan for a month to understand atrocities being faced by Hindus there, Yadav said the saffron party has made this suggestion as it does not want any discussion on unemployment. Yadav also said very soon SP workers will take out rallies all over the state against the National Population Register (NPR), noting that it would do no good to the people.

"Nahi chahiye NPR, humey chahiye rozgar (We don't need NPR, we need employment) will be our slogan," he said.

The SP chief's remarks came against the backdrop of the Union Cabinet approving Rs 8,500 crore for updating the NPR. He accused the BJP of being silent on economic issues, rising prices of essential commodities, higher cost of cooking gas cylinders and costlier electricity, he said.

Referring to the recent clashes in Uttar Pradesh, the SP chief claimed that all the deaths during the anti-CAA protests were during police firing. "All the deaths were caused by police bullets," he claimed.

Officials have maintained the death toll at 19, with some of the casualties in police firing which took place in "self defence".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Iraqi PM says U.S. killing of Iranian commander will "light the fuse" of war

Iraqs prime minister condemned on Friday the U.S. killing of Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and said it would light the fuse of war.The United States killed Soleimani, head of...

UP: Congress to hold rallies against CAA, NRC; Priyanka to be present

The Uttar Pradesh Congress is planning to hold rallies in a few districts across the State against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens NRC after the Republic Day on January 26, party sources said. Congress ge...

Govt will not back out on Citizenship Amendment Act; law not against minorities: Amit Shah ASHASH

Govt will not back out on Citizenship Amendment Act law not against minorities Amit Shah ASHASH...

Cong is carrying out misinformation campaign against Citizen Amendment Act: Home Minister Amit Shah in Jodhpur.

Cong is carrying out misinformation campaign against Citizen Amendment Act Home Minister Amit Shah in Jodhpur....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020