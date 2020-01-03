Left Menu
HRD min to conduct monthly review of central varsities, accountability to be fixed for anomalies

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will conduct a monthly review of the functioning of all Central universities and anomalies will be dealt with strictly, officials said on Friday. The Minister will meet the Vice Chancellors every month to seek report and accountability will be fixed for irregularities of any nature, they said.

"The Minister himself will conduct a monthly review of the functioning of all central universities. He will also meet the Vice Chancellors for the review. Accountability will be fixed for irregularities of any nature and strict action will be taken," a senior HRD Ministry official told PTI. The review will not only consider the academic progress made but also whether the functioning of the university was normal and student grievances, if any, were addressed or not.

The move comes against the backdrop of allegations against Allahabad University Vice Chancellor Ratan Lal Hangloo for improper handling of sexual harassment complaints and lack of grievance redressal mechanism for female students. Hangloo, who was under scanner over other alleged financial and administrative irregularities, had resigned earlier this week.

His resignation has been accepted by President Ram Nath Kovind who is also the Visitor to the university and an enquiry has been ordered to look into the allegations of financial and administrative irregularities against him.

