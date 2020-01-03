Priyanka sending new year cards with Preamble printed to people in UP

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is sending new year greeting cards to lakhs of people in Uttar Pradesh with the Preamble of the Constitution printed on those, party sources said on Friday. The greeting cards, bearing the signature of the Congress general secretary, are being sent to intellectuals, writers, poets, journalists and social workers as well as the leaders and office-bearers of her own party, they added.

The sources said the state unit of the Congress is helping in this massive task and facilitating the delivery of the greeting cards to remind people of their responsibility towards saving the Constitution. Priyanka Gandhi, who has lately been active in the state, visiting it frequently, was given the position of the Congress national general secretary just before the Lok Sabha polls held in April-May last year.

The Congress party, especially Priyanka Gandhi, has been at the forefront against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). She has read out the Preamble of the Constitution at various platforms. Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu alleged that the Constitution was being attacked under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the country.

"This is an effort by Priyankaji to make people aware of the basic ethos of the Constitution," he said.

