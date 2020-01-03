Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priyanka sending new year cards with Preamble printed to people in UP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 19:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 19:02 IST
Priyanka sending new year cards with Preamble printed to people in UP

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is sending new year greeting cards to lakhs of people in Uttar Pradesh with the Preamble of the Constitution printed on those, party sources said on Friday. The greeting cards, bearing the signature of the Congress general secretary, are being sent to intellectuals, writers, poets, journalists and social workers as well as the leaders and office-bearers of her own party, they added.

The sources said the state unit of the Congress is helping in this massive task and facilitating the delivery of the greeting cards to remind people of their responsibility towards saving the Constitution. Priyanka Gandhi, who has lately been active in the state, visiting it frequently, was given the position of the Congress national general secretary just before the Lok Sabha polls held in April-May last year.

The Congress party, especially Priyanka Gandhi, has been at the forefront against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). She has read out the Preamble of the Constitution at various platforms. Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu alleged that the Constitution was being attacked under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the country.

"This is an effort by Priyankaji to make people aware of the basic ethos of the Constitution," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

NFL-Brady, Brees headline wild card weekend clashes

Veteran quarterbacks Tom Brady, Drew Brees, and Russell Wilson will headline the NFLs wild card weekend, while young upstarts such as the Buffalo Bills Josh Allen and Houston Texans Deshaun Watson look to make their mark in the post-season....

Trump: Soleimani was plotting to kill "many more" Americans

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said that the top Iranian commander killed in a U.S. air strike, Qassem Soleimani, was planning to kill Americans.General Qassem Soleimani has killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an exte...

Haryana Assembly session on Jan 20

The Haryana Assembly will convene a three-day session on January 20 to ratify a Bill to extend reservation to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for another 10 years. A decision to this effect was ta...

NPR, CAA, NRC a package to create rift between Hindus,

Dubbing the new citizenship law, the proposed National Register of Citizens and NPR a package aimed at creating a rift between Hindus and Muslims, CPIM leader Sitaram Yechury on Friday accused the BJP of indulging in dirty politics to conso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020