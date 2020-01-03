Foreign Affairs Ministry awards Elma Diaz for long service in Kenya

In recognition of commendable long service to the Kenya Embassy in Tokyo, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs awarded Mrs. Elma Diaz a round trip ticket and accommodation for a week's stay in Kenya.

Mrs. Diaz who has worked diligently for 36 years at the Embassy traveled to Kenya from 14th – 22nd December 2019. At the Ministry Headquarters, she was received by Mr. Lindsay Kiptiness, Director/Asia and Australasia.

Amb. B. H. O. Ogutu, former Ambassador to Japan and currently Director –General for Events and Conferences, hosted a luncheon in her honor at his residence. In attendance was Amb. D. Awori, also former Ambassador to Japan and former members of staff who have worked with Mrs. Diaz over the years.

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.