Left Menu
Development News Edition

Remove Thackeray, add Gandhi or Jinnah to your name: GVL Rao attacks Uddhav over silence on Congress' anti-Savarkar book

Hitting out at Maharashtra Chief Minister for being silent over Congress Seva Dal's anti-Savarkar book, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao on Friday said that Sena chief should remove Thackeray from his name and "add Gandhi or Jinnah" to it.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 19:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 19:49 IST
Remove Thackeray, add Gandhi or Jinnah to your name: GVL Rao attacks Uddhav over silence on Congress' anti-Savarkar book
BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Hitting out at Maharashtra Chief Minister for being silent over Congress Seva Dal's anti-Savarkar book, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao on Friday said that Sena chief should remove Thackeray from his name and "add Gandhi or Jinnah" to it. Congress Seva Dal's booklet claim that Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar had a 'physical relationship' with Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse.

Rao said that a 'self-declared tiger' Uddhav has gone on a silent mode and has become "dumb and scared" over the issue as he is the leader of Maha-Vikas Aghadi formed by Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress. "Uddhav Thackeray is self-declared Bhakt of Veer Savarkar. The entire ideology of Shiv Sena supports and propagates Savarkar's ideology. But now, Thackeray has gone in a silent mode, the self-declared tiger has become dumb and scared. He does not have the right to continue his name as Thackeray if he cannot rebuke it," said the BJP MP while speaking to ANI.

"Uddhav should drop his family title 'Thackeray' as it has memory and legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray (father of Uddhav). If he wants to further placate himself in Nehru and Gandhi's family then he may add Gandhi or Jinnah to his name as a Thackeray doesn't really succumb and surrender to the pursuit of power at the altar of sacrificing one's political ideology," he added. Rao said that Savarkar is someone who is looked upon as a "God-like figure" in Maharashtra. "He (Savarkar) is held in that high esteem in Maharashtra. Balasaheb and Uddhav Thackeray also considered Savarkar a hero," he said.

He said that both Congress and Thackeray should "hang head in shame". "Thackeray has compromised his ideals and ideology of his father for the sake to be the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Both Congress and Thackeray should "hang head in shame"," Rao said.

The booklet titled 'Veer Savarkar Kitne Veer?' was distributed during the 10-day camp of Congress Seva Dal. Congress Seva Dal chief Lalji Desai said that the writer has written the booklet on the basis of evidence."Writer has written it on the basis of evidence. But that's not important for us whether he was gay or not. In our country today, everyone has a legal right to have their own preferences," Desai told ANI.The booklet gave a reference citing page 423 the 'Freedom at Midnight' book written by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre, which states that Godse had a homosexual relationship with his "political guru" Savarkar before the former turned celibate.The booklet also claimed that Savarkar encouraged his followers to rape women from minorities and pelted stones at mosques when he was 12 years old. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Ind-SL T20I will be a dress rehearsal for Rajasthan's IPL games here: ACA bosses

The Assam Cricket Association will use the Sundays India-Sri Lanka T20I as a curtain-raiser, ahead of hosting two home matches of Rajasthan Royals this season. Rajasthan Royals, who have retained the local lad Riyan Parag for the upcoming s...

Iran says U.S. accountable for consequences of Soleimani's killing

Irans top security body said on Friday the United States would be held accountable for killing Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, saying Washingtons action was its worst mistake in the region, Iranian media reported.The U.S. reg...

Fit-again Bumrah shows his wares at nets

Jasprit Bumrah started off from where he had left before being laid low by stress fracture as he bowled flat out at the India nets ahead of their first T20 International against Sri Lanka on Sunday. Closely monitored by teams support headed...

PM teaching new lessons on civic responsibility to MPs: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was teaching new lessons in civic responsibility to MPs by saying if they voted against a bill in Parliament, it was a protest against the House. The former Un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020