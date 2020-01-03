Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Trump's cash-rich campaign faces money competition from Democratic rivals

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 19:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 19:57 IST
UPDATE 1-Trump's cash-rich campaign faces money competition from Democratic rivals

Democratic presidential hopefuls started 2020 by reporting sizable cash fundraising totals, presenting new evidence that Republican President Donald Trump's growing campaign war chest may face some serious competition from his rivals. Six of the top Democratic candidates have already reported raising more than $131 million in the final three months of 2019. That total does not include the millions that two billionaire candidates - Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steer - have pumped into the contest from their personal wealth.

Trump remains the individual candidate who collected the most money, raising $46 million in the last quarter, a sum his campaign attributed to donations from supporters upset about the U.S. House of Representatives impeaching the president. He eclipsed his third quarter fundraising haul of nearly $41 million, his campaign said. And while Democrats are posting large fundraising totals, much of that money will be spent before the party's attention to can turn to Trump. Democrats must first fight through primary elections, for which voting begins in about a month.

But Democrats are likely to still be encouraged by the outpouring of enthusiasm from donors as evidence that party faithful are ready to fund a fight against Trump. Fundraising has become a point of contention for the field of Democratic presidential hopefuls.

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren has criticized her rivals for holding fundraising events that court donors capable of writing $2,800 checks. She vowed early in the election cycle to not hold fundraisers and rely almost entirely on donations made online. The target of much of her criticism, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, has argued that Democrats need to be taking donations from all donors, including the wealthy, to remain competitive with Trump.

Warren is the only the top tier Democrat to see a fundraising dip from the third quarter to the fourth. The Massachusetts senator raised $21.2 million during the final quarter of 2019, dropping from $24.6 million the prior quarter, her campaign said on Friday.

Other Democrats fared better. U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders raised more than $34.5 million in the fourth quarter, likely to be the largest three-month haul for a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.

Buttigieg raised $24.7 million and former Vice President Joe Biden raised $22.7 million in the same period. Businessman Andrew Yang raised $16.5 million. And U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar raised $11.4 million, more than doubling the previous quarter's amount after two highly praised debate performances, her campaign announced on Friday.

In an email to supporters, Warren's campaign said it had received nearly 900,000 donations from more than 443,000 people, and the average contribution was about $23. Since she began her presidential campaign one year ago, nearly 1 million donors have given 2.7 million contributions totaling more than $71 million. (Reporting By Amanda Becker; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Ind-SL T20I will be a dress rehearsal for Rajasthan's IPL games here: ACA bosses

The Assam Cricket Association will use the Sundays India-Sri Lanka T20I as a curtain-raiser, ahead of hosting two home matches of Rajasthan Royals this season. Rajasthan Royals, who have retained the local lad Riyan Parag for the upcoming s...

Iran says U.S. accountable for consequences of Soleimani's killing

Irans top security body said on Friday the United States would be held accountable for killing Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, saying Washingtons action was its worst mistake in the region, Iranian media reported.The U.S. reg...

Fit-again Bumrah shows his wares at nets

Jasprit Bumrah started off from where he had left before being laid low by stress fracture as he bowled flat out at the India nets ahead of their first T20 International against Sri Lanka on Sunday. Closely monitored by teams support headed...

PM teaching new lessons on civic responsibility to MPs: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was teaching new lessons in civic responsibility to MPs by saying if they voted against a bill in Parliament, it was a protest against the House. The former Un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020