Will have safeguards: Union minister on domicile issue

Union minister Jitendra Singh hit out at those raking up the issue of safeguards as regards domicile in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday and said the region would have safeguards that were appropriate for a Union territory. The Congress sought adequate legal and constitutional safeguards to protect the rights of the locals to land and jobs.

The National Conference (NC) also urged the government to clear the ambiguities regarding jobs, land and delimitation in Jammu and Kashmir. "We will have safeguards, which are appropriate for a Union territory," Singh said, addressing the officers of the Jammu and Kashmir government at a three-day training programme on the general fund rules here.

"Who told you that domicile and such provisions will not be safeguarded? Those raising such issues should be questioned as to why they denied people provisions (of the Centre for the benefit of people) for the last 72 years. They should first answer that," he added. On delimitation, the minister said, "We will have delimitation also. Everything will happen. When it happens, do not resort to complaining. Those making a hue and cry will have problems that their constituencies have been reserved."

He said the land prices had gone up by 40 per cent in Jammu. Referring to an advertisement issued by the high court, opening recruitment to aspirants from all over the country, Singh said within 24 hours, it was withdrawn.

"Nobody stuck to prestige. Could it have been possible during the days of the previous governments? We realised that this was anomalous unless rules were framed," he said NC's provincial president Devender Singh Rana urged the government to clear the ambiguities as regards jobs, land and delimitation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Amidst a growing demand for domicile certificates and job protection following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the ruling BJP assured people last month that their rights would be protected to the maximum permissible limits under the Constitution. The government was already working to protect the rights of the locals as regards land ownership, industries and jobs, state BJP's chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi said in a statement here.

In an apparent reference to the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) and the Congress, who are demanding domicile certificates and job protection, he alleged that left without any logical stand and political issues, these parties were trying to incite people by making false and irresponsible statements.

