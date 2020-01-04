Left Menu
Police have put minor students of Madarsa in Jail: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said here on Saturday that during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) police picked up Madarsa students, including minors, and put them behind bars.

Police have put minor students of Madarsa in Jail: Priyanka Gandhi
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra talking to media in Muzaffarnagar on Saturday . Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said here on Saturday that during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) police picked up Madarsa students, including minors, and put them behind bars. "I met Maulana Asad Hussaini who was brutally thrashed by Police. Students of Madarsa including minors were picked up by Police without any reason, of them some were released and some are still in jail," said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who visited Muzaffarnagar on Saturday.

She also visited the family of Noor Muhammad who was killed in the violence during the anti-CAA protest. "The family is facing many problems. The police have destroyed their belongings and they cannot even marry their daughter," she said.

Earlier, violence had erupted in Muzaffarnagar during the protest against the CAA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

