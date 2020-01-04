Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anti-CAA protest: Priyanka makes unscheduled visit to Muzaffarnagar, Meerut; meets affected families

  • PTI
  • |
  • Muzaffarnagar
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 15:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 15:07 IST
Anti-CAA protest: Priyanka makes unscheduled visit to Muzaffarnagar, Meerut; meets affected families

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday made unscheduled visits to Muzaffarnagar and Meerut in western Uttar Pradesh to meet the families who bore the brunt of alleged "police excesses" following violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act or were affected by the clashes. The Congress general secretary first went to Muzaffarnagar, where she visited the residences of some of those who were injured in the violence. She then proceeded to Meerut where she met the affected families at the outskirts of the town.

In Muzaffarnagar, She met Maulana Asad Raza Hussaini who was allegedly beaten up by the police in its crackdown on the violent anti-CAA protests. She was accompanied by Imran Masood, a party leader from Saharanpur. "I will stand by you in this hour of distress," she told one of the victims in Muzaffarnagar.

Later she told mediapersons that people were beaten up mercilessly and even children and minors were not spared. A 22-year-old woman, who was seven-month pregnant, was also thrashed, she claimed. Priyanka said she has highlighted each and every "police excess" in a lengthy memorandum to Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel during her visit to the state last week.

In the neighbouring Meerut, the affected families assembled at one place on the outskirts of the town to meet the Congress leader where she listened to their problems. The UP Police had stopped Priyanka and her brother and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi from entering Meerut town on December 24, citing prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC, as a result of which they had to return to Delhi, 60 km from there, without meeting the affected families.

At least five people were killed during the protests in Meerut. Earlier, Priyanka had gone to Bijnor and met the families of those killed in the violent clashes there.

Officials maintain that 19 people were killed in the state during the violent protests, though the opposition claims a higher toll.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

BBL: Maxwell turns fortune-teller, predicts exact mode of dismissal

In the ongoing match between Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League, Stars skipper Glenn Maxwell on Saturday turned into a fortune-teller and went on to predict the exact mode of dismissal. Maxwell was having a chat ...

Snake venom worth Rs 1.5cr seized, three arrested in Bengal

Three persons have been arrested in West Bengals Malda district with snake venom worth approximately Rs 1.5 crore in the international market, police said on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team arrested the trio from a hotel in Eng...

Coalition scales back Iraq operations for security reasons: US

Baghdad, Jan 4 AFP US-led forces helping Iraqi troops fight jihadists have scaled back operations, a US defence official told AFP Saturday, a day after a US strike killed top Iranian and Iraqi commanders.We will conduct limited anti-Islamic...

Mayawati condemns vandalism of Nankana Sahib, urges govt's intervention

Bahujan Samaj Party BSP president Mayawati on Saturday condemned the attack on Gurudwara Sri Nankana Sahib in Pakistan and urged the central government to intervene in the matter to avoid any such situation in the future. Located about 80km...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020