Apologise for spreading lies on unauthorised colonies or face legal action: Manoj Tiwari to Kejriwal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 19:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 19:04 IST
Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari demanded an apology from Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday for "spreading lies" and "misleading" people over registry of properties in unauthorised colonies. Tiwari also alleged that many people consuming less than 200 units of electricity in a month were getting bills despite Kejriwal government's free power supply scheme.

No reaction was immediately available from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party over Tiwari's allegations and statements. The Delhi BJP chief said the registration of properties has begun in unauthorised colonies but the Kejriwal government is trying to"obstruct" it and "mislead" people.

"Kejriwal should apologise to people for spreading lies. We will take legal action against him if he does not apologise to them in the next 24 hours," he said at a press conference. Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday handed over conveyance deeds and registry papers of houses to 20 residents of unauthorised colonies, a move that comes ahead of the Delhi assembly elections.

The Centre has launched the Pradhan Mantri Unauthorised Colonies Awas Yojna (PMUDAY) to grant ownership rights to people living in unauthorised colonies. Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal had questioned the authenticity of property documents being given by Puri, saying how can the registries be made without regularising unauthorised colonies.

"Actually, Kejriwal never wanted to regularise unauthorised colonies so they delayed its process. Now that the Modi government is giving ownership and registries are being issued, Kejriwal and his deputy and other AAP leaders are spreading lies and misleading people," Tiwari charged. Delhi BJP's Yuva Morcha activists also installed banners at flyovers at 25 places across the city, asking Kejriwal to "campaign" and seek vote for the BJP.

"Kejriwal had promised that he will seek vote for the BJP in elections even if one registry is done in unauthorised colonies in Delhi," said Delhi BJP Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav. The BJP leaders including Tiwari and West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma claimed that power bills were issued to residents in many parts including those in unauthorised colonies consuming less than 200 units despite Kejriwal government's scheme.

"Kejriwal had promised free supply for 200 units of power but electricity bills are being served in Jhuggi-Jhopris, unauthorized colonies, rehabilitation colonies in spite of the fact that they are consuming less than 200 units," Tiwari claimed. Under Delhi government's scheme, there is free power consumption up to 200 units and 50 per cent subsidy for those consumers using 201 to 400 units per month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

