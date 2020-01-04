Left Menu
Will speak to CM and comment: Sattar on rumours of resignation

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aurangabad
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 19:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 19:35 IST
Will speak to CM and comment: Sattar on rumours of resignation

Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar, who was rumoured to have resigned from the Maharashtra ministry as he did not get a cabinet rank, said on Saturday that he would speak after meeting Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Earlier in the day, Sena leaders had dismissed the reports that Sattar, who is a minister of state, had quit because he wanted a cabinet berth.

"I will meet Shiv Sena president and chief minister Thackeray in Mumbai tomorrow and then I will speak," Sattar told reporters here on Saturday evening when asked if he had resigned. Sena leader Khotkar met Sattar earlier in the day.

"Sattar had a word with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and (senior Sena leader) Eknath Shinde. Thackeray has called him to Mumbai on Sunday. The CM will meet Sattar at Matoshri (the Thackeray residence) at 12.30 pm," Khotkar said. Sattar, MLA from Sillod in Aurangabad district, quit the Congress before the Assembly elections last year and joined the Shiv Sena.

He was made a minister of state in the Shiv Sena-NCP- Congress coalition government..

