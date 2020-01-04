CM has sent portfolio list to Governor: Jayant Patil

Maharashtra minister and state NCP chief Jayant Patil said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had sent the list of portfolios to be allocated to ministers to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday evening. In a tweet, Patil said, "According to my information, the list of portfolios was given to governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at 7.30 pm this evening.

"I hope the governor gives his approval soon," he said, adding that everybody was waiting for the announcement of portfolio allocation. The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government is facing criticism from opposition BJP for the delay in the allocation of portfolios despite being in power for over a month now...

