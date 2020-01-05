Left Menu
Case filed against Kailash Viajayvargiya, others on charges of violating prohibitory orders

Senior leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party including the National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya have been booked by the Indore Police for violating Section 144 which prohibits an assembly of four or more people in an area.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Indore (Madhya Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 09:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 09:18 IST
National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. File photo. Image Credit: ANI

A case was registered at the Sanyogitaganj police station on Saturday night against 350 people including Vijayvargiya, MP Shankar Lalwani, MLA Mahendra Hardia, city president Gopikrishna Nema and MLA Ramesh Mendola for violating the prohibitory orders.

The leaders allegedly staged a sit-in at the residence of Divisional Commissioner Akash Tripathi where the said section was imposed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

