Iran summons Swiss envoy over Trump's remarks - TV
Iran summoned the Swiss envoy representing U.S. interests in Tehran on Sunday to protest against President Donald Trump saying Washington would target Iranian sites if Tehran attacks Americans or U.S. assets in retaliation to the killing of military commander Qassem Soleimani.
Trump wrote in a series of tweets on Saturday that "if Iran strikes any Americans or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites", including Iranian culture, that he said would be hit hard.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Iran
- Qassem Soleimani
- Tehran
- Washington
- Parisa Hafezi
ALSO READ
Japan gets Iran's backing on plans to deploy SDF personnel to Middle East
Jaishankar to embark on 2-day visit to Iran tomorrow
Jaishankar to embark on two-day visit to Iran from Sunday
World News Roundup: US and Iranian envoys talk; Hong Kong mall protests and more
UPDATE 1-Iran's Rouhani welcomes Japan opt-out of U.S.-led naval mission in Gulf