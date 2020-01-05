Left Menu
One minister has quit, Maha govt will fall under own weight:

  Updated: 05-01-2020 18:34 IST
The alliance between the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP is "unnatural" and the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government they have formed will collapse under its own weight, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Sunday. Talking to reporters here, the BJP leader also claimed that one of the ministers in the Uddhav Thackeray-led ministry had resigned, but did not specify who was this minister.

There have been reports over the past couple of day of discontent in three parties over portfolio allocation and rumours about some resignations. "This alliance is unnatural. Just today, one minister has resigned. This government will collapse under its own weight. There is no ideological similarity between the Sena and the Congress-NCP," he said.

Citing an example, Gadkari said Sena patriarch late Bal Thackeray wanted to drive out illegal Bangladeshi migrants from Mumbai, whereas the present government is opposed to it. He was apparently referring to anti-Citizenship Amendment Act statements coming from some quarters of the ruling coalition.

The Sena had forsaken the cause of Hindutva and "Marathi manoos" for power, and this was building up widespread anger against the party, he claimed. The Nagpur MP, as part of the BJP's campaign in support of the CAA, visited several homes, including Muslim households, here on Sunday..

