AIMIM throwing challenges at Constitutional, democratic framework of country, says BJP's Lanka Dinakar

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Sunday slammed the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) for its protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, saying that the political outfit was throwing challenges at the constitutional and democratic framework of the country. "AIMIM's procession against CAA in Hyderabad on Saturday was nothing more than an attempt to hurt the integrity of our nation. They are throwing challenges at the constitutional and democratic framework of our country," said Dinakar.

He said the Congress and other opposition parties are provoking the people against the newly amended citizenship law and the National Register of Citizenship (NRC) for their political benefits. "The NRC was implemented in Assam on the order of the Supreme Court. The NRC was enacted by the Congress, but now the same party is provoking the people against it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has even clarified that no decision has been taken on implementing NRC across the country," Dinakar said.

"In 2003, then Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi had passed a resolution for requesting to provide citizenship to the refugees facing religious persecution. The Congress party had also promised this in the last Rajasthan assembly elections," he said. Targeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he said: "When she was an MP, she said in the Parliament that reconciliation of West Bengal voters' list and the Bangladeshi voters' list was required to amend it. Now, she is giving contradictory statements after becoming the Chief Minister."

Dinakar accused the opposition parties of spreading misinformation about the National Population Register (NPR) and said that it is a regular census process that is held once every 10 years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

