Hezbollah says U.S. military in the Middle East will pay price for Soleimani killing
Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Sunday the U.S. military in the Middle East would pay the price for the assassination of Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani, calling this the just punishment for his killing. Nasrallah, speaking in a televised addressed commemorating Soleimani's death in a U.S. attack, said responding to the killing was not only Iran's responsibility but the responsibility of its allies in the region too.
Nasrallah said that U.S. civilians in the region "should not be touched", saying this would serve U.S. President Donald Trump's agenda.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Russia denounces US air strikes, Hezbollah attacks in Iraq
Trump briefed on 'successful' strikes on Kataib Hezbollah in Syria, Iraq
U.S. military carries out 'defensive strikes' in Iraq, Syria against Kataib Hezbollah
UPDATE 1-U.S. military carries out 'defensive strikes' in Iraq, Syria against Kataib Hezbollah
Netanyahu hurries home after Hezbollah calls for revenge