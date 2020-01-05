Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP diverting attention from economic crisis to CAA, NRC: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that BJP-led government is diverting the attention of the people from real issues of economy and unemployment to amendment Citizenship Law, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 20:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 20:56 IST
BJP diverting attention from economic crisis to CAA, NRC: Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot speaking to ANI in Mumbai on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that BJP-led government is diverting the attention of the people from real issues of economy and unemployment to amendment Citizenship Law, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR). In an exclusive interview with ANI, Gehlot said: "The real issue is economy, GDP growth rate is coming down, inflation has increased and petrol & diesel prices have also increased. Modi ji and Amit Shah ji should give answers, but instead of that they are talking about NRC, NPR and CAA to divert attention."

"They want to do politics of polarisation. They want to win elections over sentimental issues and that is not possible in a democracy. They are taking decisions in the arrogance of having a majority," he said. The Chief Minister alleged that Rajasthan is not getting a full share of its Good and Services Tax (GST).

"In UPA time, there was One Nation One Tax proposal but they kept 4-5 slabs. The share of GST to states is reduced. Rajasthan is getting less approximately 10,000-11,000 crore. How will development take place? I demand that the Centre should release a white paper to tell the people what is the condition of the economy today," he asked. Gehlot attacked the NDA government saying that it is destroying values of Constitution.

"They don't like to hear other opinions. If your opinions don't fall in line with theirs, then they label you as anti-national. They are destroying the values of the Constitution. That's why several states are saying they will implement these laws. In Assam, the implementation of NRC has led to the exclusion of 19 lakh people," he said. "They talk about Hindu Rashtra.... Their hidden agenda is Hindu Rashtra," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Two 'overground workers' of Hizbul Mujahideen arrested in J-K's Kishtwar

Two overground workers of Hizbul Mujahideen were arrested in Jammu and Kashmirs Kishtwar district, police said on Sunday. Bashir Ahmad Mengnoo of Khraipakhnoo and Wali Mohammad Sheikh of Swarbati were among 10 persons who had been identifie...

US-Iran tension: Jaishankar holds conversation with Pompeo, highlights India's stakes, concerns

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held a telephonic discussion with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the evolving situation in the Gulf region and highlighted Indias stakes and concerns. The discussion with his US counter...

Five-star Kerala end winless run in style

Kerala Blasters ended their 10-match winless run in the Hero Indian Super League with a convincing 5-1 demolition of Hyderabad FC here on Sunday. Bartholomew Ogbeche 33, 75 scored twice in a contest that saw the visitors score the opener th...

No proposal before govt on renaming Ramanagara dist: Karna CM

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday clarified that there was no proposal before the government regarding renaming the neighbouring Ramanagara district as Nava New Bengaluru, amid reports that his government was mulling over i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020