JVM(P) authorises Marandi to re-constitute all committees

The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) on Sunday authorised its president Babulal Marandi to re-constitute all the committees from panchayat to central level, a fortnight after it won only three seats in the state assembly polls. The decision was taken at the partys 'Kendriya Karya Samiti' (executive committee) meeting here, partys secretary Abhay Singh told reporters.

"The Kendriya Karya Samiti meeting today decided to re-constitute the party from panchayat to central level committees to strengthen the party," Singh said. He said that party head and former chief minister Babulal Marandi has been authorised by the party to re- constitute all the committees.

"After khadmas (after January 14), we will meet again," he added. Singh dismissed the buzz in a section of media that the JVM-P might 'merge' with any other political party.

"See, I dont know about it. But the truth is, whenever a party does some good thing; a government is formed or a government goes following elections, people air such anayas (spontaneous) views through media, sometimes saying the party will merge with Congress and sometimes with the BJP. "So far, nothing has come to my notice. Whenever it comes, I will let you know," Singh said.

The JVM-P, which had been a part of the 'Mahagathbandhan' along with JMM, Congress and RJD in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections last year, left the alliance and contested the assembly polls on its own. Besides Marandi, Pradip Yadav and Bandhu Tirkey are the other two JVM-P candidates who won the polls..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.