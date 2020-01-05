Brutal attack on JNU students, teachers shocking, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday expressed his shock over the violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and said that "fascists" are afraid of students' voices. "The brutal attack on JNU students & teachers by masked thugs, that has left many seriously injured, is shocking. The fascists in control of our nation, are afraid of the voices of our brave students. Today's violence in JNU is a reflection of that fear," Gandhi tweeted.

A masked mob on Sunday entered the JNU campus and assaulted several students and professors with sticks and rods. Congress leader Randeep Surejwala said that those responsible for attacking the students should be arrested.

"What is the animosity of Modi and Amit Shah with youth and students? Students were beaten up during protests over fee hike and attack on Constitution. Student Union president and teachers are beaten up inside campus. Hooliganism is on a rampage and Delhi Police which comes under Amit Shah has become a mute spectator. Hooligans should be arrested," Surjewala tweeted. According to the officials, seven ambulances have been sent to the JNU and 10 more are on standby. Heavy police have been deployed at the main gate of the university following the violence.

"I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I am bleeding. I was brutally beaten up," JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh told reporters. She has been admitted to the AIIMS here for treatment. Several other students were also injured in the incident.

In a video of the incident, a group of goons with their faces covered can be seen assaulting students with wooden sticks and rods. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

