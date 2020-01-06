Trump says his Twitter posts serve as notification to Congress about Iran
President Donald Trump on Sunday said that his tweets would serve as prior notification to the US Congress if he did decide to strike against Iran again. "These Media Posts will serve as notification to the United States Congress that should Iran strike any US person or target, the United States will quickly and fully strike back, and perhaps in a disproportionate manner,” Trump said in a tweet.
"Such legal notice is not required, but is given nevertheless!” said the president making it clear that he does not need Congressional approval about his any potential strike against Iran. Top Democrats such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have criticized the US administration for not consulting with Congress before launching the strike that killed top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.
Pelosi has warned that the US could not "put the lives of American service members, diplomats and others further at risk by engaging in provocative and disproportionate actions." PTI LKJ RCJ
