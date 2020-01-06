EC to announce date of Delhi Assembly election today

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is slated to announce today the schedule of much-awaited Delhi Assembly elections. Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi is eyeing for a consecutive second term banking on freebies it announced last year including free ride for women in DTC and cluster buses, free electricity for consumption upto 200 units, among the other slew of measures.

Congress has also announced that if it comes to power then it will give relief to people consuming up to 600 units of electricity. The BJP is trying to woo Purvanchali voters and is banking on its faces like Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Parvesh Verma and Vijay Goel.

The Delhi Assembly has 70 seats and the city has a total of 1.43 crore voters, according to the Election Commission's record for the election Lok Sabha 2019 (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.