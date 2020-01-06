Left Menu
Development News Edition

China slams 'US adventurism' in Middle East, urges all parties to exercise restraint

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 16:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 16:35 IST
China slams 'US adventurism' in Middle East, urges all parties to exercise restraint

China on Monday slammed what it called US "adventurism" which aggravated tensions in the Middle East and urged all parties to exercise restraint, saying Beijing was "highly concerned" over the worsening situation following the killing of a top Iranian general by America. While sharply critical of US actions including threats of sanctions against Iraq, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang, however, hinted that Beijing plans to go ahead with the signing of phase one deal with US next week to end the ongoing trade war.

The killing of Maj Gen Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite al-Quds force and architect of its regional security apparatus, was the most dramatic escalation yet in spiraling tensions between Iran and the US. "China is highly concerned about the situation in the Middle East," Geng said when asked about US and Iran tensions.

"Worsening of the tensions in the Gulf region is the last thing anyone wants to see… Power politics is unpopular and unsustainable. The US adventurism goes against the basic norms governing international relations and aggravates tensions and instability in the region," he said. China opposes the use of force in international relations, he added.

"Military means will lead nowhere and maximum pressure won't work either. We believe all sides should earnestly abide by the purposes and principles of the UN charter and basic norms governing international relations" he said. "We urge the US not to abuse its force," Geng said as he called on the relevant parties to exercise restraint to prevent spiral of tensions and escalation.

He also hinted that China will go ahead with its phase one trade deal with the US expected to be signed on January 15 to end the trade war despite its strong stand on American actions against Iran. "China and the US reached phase one trade deal. The two sides are in close communication to follow-up the matter," he said.

US President Donald Trump had launched the trade war against China last year demanding Beijing to reduce the massive trade deficit. Trump is also demanding an intrusive verification mechanism to supervise Beijing's promise to protect intellectual property rights (IPR) technology transfer and more access to American goods to Chinese markets.

Geng skirted direct reply to the question of whether China plans to increase its military presence in the Gulf region in view of the tensions. The airstrike killing Iranian General Soleimani took place days after the trilateral joint naval exercises between China, Iran, and Russia in the Gulf of Oman. The exercises were held from December 27 to 30.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif visited Beijing and held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi just ahead of the Friday US airstrike. Geng also criticized Trump's threat to impose harsh sanctions on Iraq like it has seen "never before" if US troops are expelled from Baghdad.

"We oppose the wanton use of sanctions and the threat of sanctions. We also oppose unilateral sanctions and so-called long arm jurisdiction. Iraq's sovereignty and territorial integrity should be upheld," he said. Iraqi lawmakers on Sunday approved a resolution asking the Iraqi government to end the agreement under which the US sent troops more than four years ago to help fight ISIS.

Geng defended Iran's plan to roll back its commitments on the nuclear deal. "We believe Iran is being forced to reduce its commitments due to certain external factors. At the same time, it is exercising restraint and clearly stated its political will for effective implementation" of the nuclear deal, he said. "Now there is growing complexity in the situation in the Middle East," he said, adding that the Iranian nuclear deal is facing severe challenges due to unilateral withdrawal by US' ignoring its international obligations which are the root cause of tensions in the Gulf region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Health News Summary: People with mental illness less likely to get cancer screening

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Rallying-Terranova leads Dakar in Saudi Arabia as Alonso hits a rock

Argentine driver Orlando Terranova led the Dakar Rally after the second stage in Saudi Arabia on Monday while double Formula One champion Fernando Alonso smashed his Toyota on a rock and fell hours behind. Alonso was running fourth in his H...

AAP govt misled people of Delhi for 5 years: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Monday accused the AAP government in Delhi of misleading the people for five years and said after the February 8 assembly polls, a new dispensation will take over and accelerate development...

UPDATE 1-Facing criticism, Delhi police probe attack on students at elite university

Delhi police are investigating how masked men burst into a leading university and attacked a student protest with sticks and rods, an officer said on Monday, the latest incident to ignite criticism of Indias ruling Hindu nationalists. Sunda...

Ranji: Tamil Nadu earn 3 points from drawn game against UP

Tamil Nadu grabbed three points on the basis of their first innings lead after their Elite Group B match in the Ranji Trophy against Uttar Pradesh ended in a tame draw here on Monday. The game was evenly poised when UP resumed the fourth a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020