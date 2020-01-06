Prepared for Delhi polls: Cong
The Congress is prepared for the upcoming Assembly polls in the national capital and will run an "aggressive" campaign in the run-up to the elections to be held on February 8, Kirti Azad, campaign committee chairman of the party's Delhi unit, said on Monday. The polls to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will take place on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11, the Election Commission announced on Monday.
"We are prepared and will run an aggressive campaign, which will compare the works done by the Congress under (former chief minister) Sheila Dikshit and the current (Arvind) Kejriwal government in Delhi," Azad said. The Congress will corner the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), questioning them over the condition of schools, hospitals and regularisation of unauthorised colonies in Delhi, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
