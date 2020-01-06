Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Rod Stewart, son face charges over New Year's Eve fracas in Florida

The British rock singer Rod Stewart and his eldest son, Sean, are facing battery charges for an altercation with a hotel security guard at a New Year's Eve party in Palm Beach, Florida, local media reported. The two men are due to appear in court on Sunday to each face a single charge of simple battery, the Palm Beach Post reported. Senate Republican eyes rule change to kick start Trump impeachment trial

The head of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee said on Sunday he wants the Senate to launch an impeachment trial of President Donald Trump within days and wrap it up this month, even if it means changing Senate rules. The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives last month voted to impeach Trump for abuse of power in pressuring Ukraine to investigate a political rival and for obstructing the House impeachment probe. Three swing-district Democrats back Joe Biden's presidential bid

U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden on Sunday won the support of three politicians who helped Democrats seize control of the House of Representatives in 2018, endorsements that could help bolster arguments he is best positioned to fend off Republicans this year. The backing by Democratic U.S. Representatives Elaine Luria of Virginia and Chrissy Houlahan and Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania is evidence of support for Biden among Democrats in "swing" districts that were held by Republicans before the 2018 vote. Trump to overhaul environmental review process, dismiss climate impacts: sources

The Trump administration will unveil new regulations on Wednesday, which would limit the types of projects like highways and pipelines that require environmental review and no longer require federal agencies to weigh their climate impacts, sources familiar with the plan said. The proposed overhaul will update how federal agencies implement the bedrock National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), a law aimed at ensuring the government protects the environment when reviewing or making decisions about major projects, from building roads and bridges, cutting forests, expanding broadband to approving interstate pipelines like the Keystone XL. Chain-reaction crash kills five, injures 60 on Pennsylvania Turnpike

A chain-reaction crash involving a tour bus, three tractor-trailers and a passenger car killed five people and injured about 60 others on the Pennsylvania Turnpike near Pittsburgh early on Sunday, state police said. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigators began arriving hours later in Mount Pleasant Township, about 40 miles (64 km) southeast of Pittsburgh, to determine the cause of the pre-dawn pileup. Weinstein rape trial begins with film producer facing up to life in prison

The rape trial of Harvey Weinstein, the former movie mogul who transformed the independent film world with award-winning movies like “Shakespeare in Love” and “The English Patient,” begins this week in Manhattan. Once one of Hollywood’s most powerful producers, Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting two women in New York. He faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault. Thousands march in New York City against anti-Semitism in wake of attacks

Thousands marched over the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City on Sunday in a show of solidarity with the area's Jewish community following a spate of anti-Semitic violence in recent weeks, including the stabbing attack on Hanukkah celebrants at a rabbi's home. The interfaith protest, sponsored by the Anti-Defamation League and other Jewish groups, began at Manhattan's Foley Square before proceeding across the East River into Brooklyn for a rally at Cadman Plaza as marchers chanted, "No hate, no fear."

