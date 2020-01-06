Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 18:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 18:29 IST
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Rod Stewart, son face charges over New Year's Eve fracas in Florida

The British rock singer Rod Stewart and his eldest son, Sean, are facing battery charges for an altercation with a hotel security guard at a New Year's Eve party in Palm Beach, Florida, local media reported. The two men are due to appear in court on Sunday to each face a single charge of simple battery, the Palm Beach Post reported. Senate Republican eyes rule change to kick start Trump impeachment trial

The head of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee said on Sunday he wants the Senate to launch an impeachment trial of President Donald Trump within days and wrap it up this month, even if it means changing Senate rules. The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives last month voted to impeach Trump for abuse of power in pressuring Ukraine to investigate a political rival and for obstructing the House impeachment probe. Three swing-district Democrats back Joe Biden's presidential bid

U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden on Sunday won the support of three politicians who helped Democrats seize control of the House of Representatives in 2018, endorsements that could help bolster arguments he is best positioned to fend off Republicans this year. The backing by Democratic U.S. Representatives Elaine Luria of Virginia and Chrissy Houlahan and Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania is evidence of support for Biden among Democrats in "swing" districts that were held by Republicans before the 2018 vote. Trump to overhaul environmental review process, dismiss climate impacts: sources

The Trump administration will unveil new regulations on Wednesday, which would limit the types of projects like highways and pipelines that require environmental review and no longer require federal agencies to weigh their climate impacts, sources familiar with the plan said. The proposed overhaul will update how federal agencies implement the bedrock National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), a law aimed at ensuring the government protects the environment when reviewing or making decisions about major projects, from building roads and bridges, cutting forests, expanding broadband to approving interstate pipelines like the Keystone XL. Chain-reaction crash kills five, injures 60 on Pennsylvania Turnpike

A chain-reaction crash involving a tour bus, three tractor-trailers and a passenger car killed five people and injured about 60 others on the Pennsylvania Turnpike near Pittsburgh early on Sunday, state police said. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigators began arriving hours later in Mount Pleasant Township, about 40 miles (64 km) southeast of Pittsburgh, to determine the cause of the pre-dawn pileup. Weinstein rape trial begins with film producer facing up to life in prison

The rape trial of Harvey Weinstein, the former movie mogul who transformed the independent film world with award-winning movies like “Shakespeare in Love” and “The English Patient,” begins this week in Manhattan. Once one of Hollywood’s most powerful producers, Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting two women in New York. He faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault. Thousands march in New York City against anti-Semitism in wake of attacks

Thousands marched over the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City on Sunday in a show of solidarity with the area's Jewish community following a spate of anti-Semitic violence in recent weeks, including the stabbing attack on Hanukkah celebrants at a rabbi's home. The interfaith protest, sponsored by the Anti-Defamation League and other Jewish groups, began at Manhattan's Foley Square before proceeding across the East River into Brooklyn for a rally at Cadman Plaza as marchers chanted, "No hate, no fear."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Health News Summary: People with mental illness less likely to get cancer screening

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Himachal Pradesh CM launches MyGov portal, CM App

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday launched the Himachal MyGov portal and CM App aimed at strengthening public participation in governance. MyGov is an innovative platform to build a partnership between citizens and government with the...

Insufficient home care is biggest challenge for patients after release from hospital: Study

According to recent research, Patients and caregivers from diverse backgrounds across Ontario consistently prioritized insufficient publicly-funded home care services as the gap in the health system that most needed to be addressed to impro...

Over one lakh throng Tirumala shrine on Vaikunta Ekadasi day

More than one lakh devotees from all over the country thronged the famous hill temple of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala on Monday on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi festival. The presiding deity of Lord Venkateswara was adorned with...

Tata-Mistry case: SC likely to hear Tata Sons plea against NCLAT decision on Jan 10

Tata Sons Private Ltd TSPL preferred not to mention in the Supreme Court on Monday its petition challenging the NCLAT decision restoring Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of the Tata group. The apex court website showed later in the day th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020