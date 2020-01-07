Left Menu
Awards are honor to media houses for spreading yoga in society: I&B Minister

Addressing the gathering, Shri Javadekar described the award as a unique honor to media organizations that contributed to the spread of Yoga for the benefit of society.

Shri Javadekar recalled that Lokmanya Tilak had launched the newspaper “Kesari” as a medium to generate awareness towards “Swarajya”. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

The Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Shri Prakash Javadekar, today conferred the First Antarrashtriya Yoga Diwas to 30 media organizations, at an event in National Media Centre, New Delhi.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Javadekar described the award as a unique honor to media organizations that contributed to the spread of Yoga for the benefit of society. Appreciating the efforts of various media organizations, the Minister said that this event, the first of its kind, also marks a new trend of recognition of the endeavor of media organizations that go beyond news, views, and advertisements, and work in mission mode for the larger benefit of society.

Shri Javadekar recalled that Lokmanya Tilak had launched the newspaper "Kesari" as a medium to generate awareness towards "Swarajya". Today, he said, media organizations are creating greater public awareness towards "Suraaj" – where good healthcare, education, and civic amenities are available to all. He described this as a sign of India's mature democracy.

Shri Javadekar described Yoga as the biggest key to preventive healthcare. Shri Javadekar mentioned that Yoga – an Indian brand – has gained global respect due to the vision and efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He recalled that the United Nations-supported with an overwhelming majority, India's proposal for an International Day of Yoga. The Minister congratulated and thanked both the awardees and the Jury members.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH, Shri Shripad Yesso Naik, congratulated the I&B Minister Shri Prakash Javadekar for the successful conduct of this new initiative of Yoga Diwas Media Samman. He described Yoga as an ancient heritage of our civilization, through which one can attain mental and physical well-being.

In his address, the Chairman of the Jury, and Chairman, Press Council of India, Justice C.K. Prasad, described Yoga as an investment with zero risk and considerable benefit. Earlier, in his welcome address, Shri Vikram Sahay, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said that these awards are an attestation of the strong belief in the freedom of press, and the crucial role which media plays in disseminating information and creating awareness among the people on various aspects of social and public life.

Secretary, Information and Broadcasting, Shri Ravi Mittal, Additional Secretary Shri Atul Tiwari, and several other senior officials of the Ministries of I&B, and AYUSH, were present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)

