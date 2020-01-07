Left Menu
SGPC delegation meets Balwant Singh Rajoana in Patiala jail

An Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) delegation, led by Gobind Singh Longowal met Sikh political prisoner Balwant Singh Rajoana inside Patiala jail here on Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Patiala (Punjab)
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 15:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 15:38 IST
SGPC delegation outside Patiala Jail [Photo/ANI] . Image Credit: ANI

An Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) delegation, led by Gobind Singh Longowal met Sikh political prisoner Balwant Singh Rajoana inside Patiala jail here on Monday. Rakjoana's sister Kamaljeet Kaur also met him inside the jail.

Giving out details about the meeting, Rajoana's sister Kamaljeet Kaur told media that his brother has postponed his hunger strike of January 11 and added, "SGPC Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee, Pradhan Pawan Singh has assured that the Home Minister will talk to the President so that the matter can be resolved soon." The SGPC also spoke to media on the same and said, "We have assured Raju (Rajoana) in the next hearing we will hire an advocate and will also go to Supreme Court if required. We will also approach the President of India if required."

It should be noted that Rajoana had announced to sit on a hunger strike from January 11 to protest against the 'non-action' constitutional review petition filed by the SGPC against his sentence in 2012. The petition is pending before President Ram Nath Kovind. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

