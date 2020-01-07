Left Menu
Development News Edition

Austria's Kurz back in power with Greens after far-right fiasco

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Vienna
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 17:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 16:55 IST
Austria's Kurz back in power with Greens after far-right fiasco
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Austrian conservative Sebastian Kurz returned to power on Tuesday as his coalition cabinet with the Greens was sworn in almost eight months after his alliance with the far-right collapsed in the wake of a video sting.

The about-face was a political necessity for the 33-year-old, who emerged relatively unscathed and even gained voters after the scandal in which far-right leader Heinz-Christian Strache was shown offering to fix government contracts at a dinner party in Ibiza. With the far-right in disarray after Strache's resignation, Kurz has formed an awkward alliance with the left-wing Greens, who long railed against his hard line on immigration and "political Islam". They have struck a coalition deal that twins many of those policies and tax cuts with environmental measures.

"After Ibiza ... and the parliamentary election in autumn, the circle is now closing," President Alexander Van der Bellen, a former Greens leader, said as he swore in the new cabinet, who did not give speeches. "The carefully rebuilt (public) trust must now be strengthened." Austria joins Sweden and Finland in having the Greens in government at a time of growing calls for urgent action on climate change.

In contrast to those fellow European Union member states, Austria's Greens are not governing with the center-left, making this an interesting test case. German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives could opt for a similar coalition after an election due by next year. CAN IT LAST?

Whether the Austrian experiment can last five years until the next scheduled election is likely to depend on whether the Greens can show supporters they obtained enough concrete results from their alliance with an ideological adversary. Kurz's People's Party (OVP) and the Greens have carved up ministries roughly in proportion to their scores in the Sept. 29 parliamentary election, which the OVP won with 37.5% of votes. The Greens came fourth on 13.9%. The OVP will control ministries including finance, interior, and defense.

The Greens are in government for the first time. Many Greens have, however, balked at measures in the deal including extending a ban on headscarves in schools until the age of 14 and preventive custody for people deemed a threat to public order but who have yet to commit a crime. It also defers a tax overhaul to the better price in carbon emissions until 2022.

Asked by ORF radio if that timeline was too slow given the wildfires in Australia, Kurz said: "I do not think it is a good idea to turn Austrian politics on its head because of bush fires in Australia." He has said tax cuts are his priority this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Jury selection in Weinstein rape trial begins in wake of new charges

Lawyers in Harvey Weinsteins rape trial will begin selecting jurors on Tuesday, a challenging process in the wake of the MeToo movement and fresh sex crime charges brought against the former film producer. Hours after Weinsteins New York tr...

UK PM Johnson welcomes Cyprus court ruling to release British teen

Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed the decision by a court in Cyprus to hand a suspended sentence to a British teenager accused of faking a gang rape allegation, allowing the 19-year-old to return home, his spokesman said.The spokesman a...

Snowfall, rain in Uttarakhand

There was snowfall in the higher reaches of Uttarakhand on Tuesday and rain lashed the lower areas, intensifying cold wave conditions across the state, the meteorological department said. For the last three days, it has been snowing in plac...

4 convicts in Nirbhaya case to be hanged on January 22, says court

Four convicts in the sensational 2012 Nirbhaya Gang rape and murder case will be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar jail, a Delhi court said on Tuesday. The order was pronounced by Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora who issued ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020