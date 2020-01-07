Left Menu
J&K: Fmr MLAs meet LG; demand release of political works, restoration of statehood

  • Srinagar
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 18:11 IST
  • Created: 07-01-2020 18:11 IST
Eight former legislators led by Syed Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday became the first group of mainstream politicians to open the channels of communication with the office of Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor and making a slew of demands including restoration of statehood. The delegation met Lt Governor G C Murmu in Jammu and submitted a 15-point memorandum demanding rights of people over land and jobs be safeguarded, detainees be released and cases against youth be withdrawn among others.

"We have met Murmu sahib and brought to his notice the concern about J&K post abrogation of article 370. It was a meeting in our personal capacity", Bhukhari, who was the finance minister in the PDP-BJP coalition government told PTI. The leaders said to win over the confidence of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the Centre will have to re-examine its decades old policies vis-à-vis Kashmir and allay the apprehensions among people in a just and humane manner.

Depending solely on security measures and dealing with peoples' political aspirations through the law and order prism will always have its old tested repercussions, they said. "Since the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status embedded in Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and bifurcation of the State into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature and Ladakh without one - the majority of its residents are yet to reconcile with this decision," the memorandum reads.

"For the residents of J&K, the issue of statehood holds more emotional importance than legal. Statehood for these people is solidification of the idea of pluralism and respectful coexistence," it said. "In view of keeping the pluralistic ethos and diversity intact, it is more than essential that restoration of statehood to J&K is considered as an immediate requirement for keeping up the spirit of coexistence and allowing this mosaic to continue to shine in this part of the country."

"We demand restoration of statehood including establishment of a Legislative Council and in providing thereto reservation of seats for socially and economically backward classes, art and culture, languages, literature and sports," it added. The memorandum said that economic development can be ensured only if there is normalcy and stability in the region.

"It is the assurances given under that Article and the erosion of special privileges that created the situation in the Valley over the past three decades," it said. The delegation also demanded the restoration of J&K Bank's functional dominion, reviving agriculture and horticulture sectors, support for Industry and manufacturing sector, tourism and allied industries and their revival.

They also sought relief for general trade including shopkeepers, bus and taxi owners, addressing unemployment and restoration of internet services. The other members of the delegation were Ghulam Hassan Mir (president, Democratic Party Nationalist), Mohammad Dilawar Mir (former minister), Zaffar Iqbal (former PDP MLC), Javed Hassan Beig, Noor Mohammad Shiekh, Choudhary Qamar Hussain and Raja Manzoor Ahmad (all former PDP MLAs).

Most of the leaders were part of the PDP till the fall of the PDP-BJP government in 2018. Ghulam Hassan Mir was in PDP till 2008. The move to meet the Lt Governor comes on the fourth death anniversary of PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Mohammad Sayeed.

